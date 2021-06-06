North nips the South 10-3 in a “Defensive” 2021 Shrine Bowl.

You may recall Jeff Schawang rushing for 1,051 yards on that superior Falls City Sacred Heart team of 1989.

That Larsen touchdown ended up being the only one of the entire 2021 Shrine Bowl, as both defenses came up with big play after big play, a trademark of high school post season all-star tilts. In fact the North offense could muster only 181 yards of total offense following the Dex Larsen TD.

The South team, coached by Platteview super coach Mark McLaughlin, was never out of it, and actually sliced a 10-0 North advantage to 10-3 with a booming 26 yard field goal by Papillion LaVista South kicker Trenton Brehm (#37) with 9:22 left in the 4th quarter.

The field goal, by the way, drew many OOO’s and AHHH’s from Bandmaster Dan Sodomka’s Shrine Bowl band as it sailed far above their heads into the setting sunlight. Sodomka’s 175 member band was seated in the North end zone bleachers and were in a perfect position to enjoy Brehm’s skyward boot.

The highlight of the game (to me anyway) was Cole Peyton’s electrifying 4th quarter 75 yard run, stretching from the South 9 yard line all the way to the North 16. Peyton, who is bound for North Dakota State this fall, unleashed the beautiful zig-zag trophy dash, cutting back against the grain, making North defenders miss right and left.