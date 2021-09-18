North Platte St. Pats O-Line, Jackson Roberts, shine in 29-0 win over GICC.

St. Pats then fashioned a killer 15 play, 97 yard scoring drive that ate up 8 minutes, 49 seconds, stretching from the 6:49 mark of the 3rd quarter and concluding at the 10 minute mark of the 4th quarter. Jackson Roberts then produced his second scoring run of the dark night, a 6 yard power dash.

The Irish, who led 29-0 after the Roberts touchdown, had just one more possession in the 4th quarter and it was a dandy.

It began at the St. Pats 25 yard line with a Jackson Roberts 5 yard run and showcased the Irish offensive line with their patented “full speed ahead” push. Gaven Nutter then bolted ahead for 7 before Jackson Roberts burst into the relentless GICC defense for gains of 10 and 4 yards.

At that point, after Jackson’s helmet flew off for the 2nd time, Coach Kevin Dodson called it a night for the sophomore sensation. Not a problem though, as Will Moats carried twice for 13 yards and the hard grinding Gaven Nutter was then at his best, hitting the gut for gains of 11, 5, 3 and 2 yards.

But the stubborn GICC defense eventually held at their own 20, forcing Jack Heiss to attempt a 37 yards field goal that was just short and off to the left, as it disappeared into the darkness.