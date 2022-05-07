Northwest defeats Platteview for first trip to state tournament

They say there’s a first time for everything.

Especially for the Northwest girls soccer team.

In a season where the Vikings have experienced a lot of firsts, they can add a state tournament appearance to that list.

Northwest earned its first-ever state tournament berth after defeating Platteview 3-1 in the Class B District 5 final Saturday at Northwest.

The Vikings captured their first-ever Central Conference Tournament title as well as playing in a district final for the first time ever.

“This is almost overwhelming,” NW coach Jess Herrmann said. “I don’t even know what to think. No matter what happened, I was going to be proud of them either way but the fact that the kids got it done is so special for them.”

NW junior Maddie Arends, who got the Vikings on the board about 25 minutes left in the first half, said the Vikings just did the things during the season that got them to the state tournament.

“We practiced really hard the first couple of weeks and we played hard throughout the season,” Arends said. “We just got better and better as the season went along and we get along with each other so well.

“Going into today (we knew) that if we just played our game, we weren’t going to lose.”

The Vikings had to contain Platteview forward Emma Middleton, who had 28 goals on the season heading into the matchup.

Middleton added to her total as she broke free from the Vikings defense and scored to tie the game a few minutes after Arends’ goal.

“If she got out running, it was going to be a rough game for us. We threw a lot of things at her and it still seemed like she got some clean looks,” Herrmann said. “Our defense did their best.”

But Northwest made it 2-1 on a Lupe Sanchez rebound kick off of Platteview goalkeeper Eve Drummond with just five minutes to go in the first half. The goal was Sanchez’s 27th of the season.

Middleton got loose from the Viking defense and had a clear view of the goal, but missed the shot high just before the half ended.

Herrmann said getting the Sanchez goal before the half was big as far as momentum goes.

“They countered pretty quick after we scored our first goal,” Herrmann said. “That put us back on our heels a little bit but we got the goal when it mattered.”

The Vikings controlled possession for most of the second half and took advantage. After missing her first opportunity off the post, Evie Keller gave Northwest some breathing room as she got the ball past Drummond for the two-goal advantage.

“I’m glad (Evie) was able to bury that the way she did,” Herrmann said.

Platteview coach Katie Hobbs said Northwest did a lot to cause trouble.

“Northwest is a very good team, especially with technical stuff. They play the ball with their feet and are able to move it very quickly,” she said. “We had a hard time getting first touches on the ball and because of that, we weren’t able to get opportunities on goals.”

Northwest outshot Platteview 18-11 and goalkeeper Leticia Rego Gaussmann, a foreign exchange student that attends Grand Island Central Catholic, had six saves.

Herrmann said this is a group that deserves to be playing at the state tournament.

“You really couldn’t ask for a better group of kids,” Herrmann said. “They are great kids both on and off the field. There’s been no problems at all. They have really been a coach’s dream.”

Northwest will play No. 4 Columbus Scotus at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

