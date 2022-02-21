Northwest get past Hastings, will face Adams Central in B-6 subdistrict final

HASTINGS — Rylie Rice scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes to give Northwest just the start it was looking for Monday night.
The No. 10-rated Vikings jumped out to a 20-9 first-quarter lead and never trailed in a 55-45 victory over Hastings in the Class B, Subdistrict 6 semifinals at Adams Central High School. The win sets up a top-10 matchup Wednesday night as Northwest will meet the fifth-rated Patriots on their home floor in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
The second-seeded Vikings advanced with the help of a red-hot start, scoring 22 first-quarter points on 8 of 15 shooting from the floor. That included four 3-pointers with three of them coming from Rice, who sank her first trey 37 seconds into the game.
“Especially early, our offensive flow was really good,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We spread them out and really got some of the looks that we wanted to get. If Hastings can get you set in the half court, they have a darn tough man-to-man defense, so we felt like getting them spread out would play to our advantage and it did early.”
Madison Cushing backed Rice’s 24-point performance with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Reba Mader finished with eight points and Avyn Urbanski grabbed 11 rebounds for Northwest (13-10), which won its fifth consecutive game since suffering a 43-19 loss at Hastings — a game the Vikings played without Rice.
“Let’s be honest: They just boat-raced us a couple of weeks ago, so it was important for us to get a good start and we did that,” Moerer said. “Hitting those 3s early, kind of forced (Hastings) out, defensively, and that’s when we were able to attack the rim. I thought we did a pretty good job of that most of the night.”
Elizabeth Landgren scored 16 points to lead the Tigers (8-14) before fouling out with 33.9 seconds to play. Mckinsey Long added 11 points and Kaitlyn Laux scored eight for Hastings, which shot 29.2% (14 of 48) from the field.
“We were much better connected and understanding what (Hastings) wanted to do,” Moerer said of Northwest’s defensive performance in the second half. “We didn’t do a bad job of that in the first half. I just think we had to learn on the job a little bit because they’ve got some explosive athletes.”
Leading 29-20 at halftime, Northwest built its largest lead at 36-23 on Whitney Loman’s basket inside with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. Hastings cut its deficit to 46-42 on two free throws by Long with 3:01 to play, but the Tigers’ rally stalled there.
The Vikings closed with a 9-3 run to keep Hastings at bay. Northwest left the door open with 9 of 18 free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers managed just one field goal in the final three minutes.
“We didn’t play a very good defensive first quarter and they hit some tough shots,” Hastings coach Greg Mays said. “They’ll hit those bombs on you and they’ll score some points. We defended them very well in the second, not quite as good in the third and good enough in the fourth to get there.
“We got a lot of shots that we usually like, (but) not many of them went in.”
Northwest will have another opportunity to avenge an earlier loss when it plays the top-seeded Patriots on Wednesday. Coach Evan Smith’s Adams Central squad beat the Vikings 56-43 on Jan. 21 in Grand Island.
“Coach Smith has one fine basketball team,” Moerer said. “Adams Central (is) athletic, tall, (they have) shooters — pretty much everything you could want. You put all that together with the momentum that they’ve got — they’ve been really tough the past three weeks.
“(Tuesday) is going to be a long day at practice. We’ve got to be blue-collar and we’ve got to go to work and get ready.”
Adams Central 54, Aurora 45
HASTINGS — Adams Central’s Evan Smith picked up his 100th career coaching victory as the No. 5-rated Patriots beat Aurora 54-45 in Monday’s first B-6 subdistrict semifinal.
Libby Trausch scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting to lead Adams Central (20-3). Gracie Weichman and Megyn Scott added 11 points apiece and Lauryn Scott had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Patriots, who led the fourth-seeded Huskies just 46-39 with 2:17 to play.
“I don’t think we were real crisp on both ends of the floor, but I thought our girls battled well throughout the game in spurts,” said Smith, whose Patriots had previously topped the Huskies 51-28 on Dec. 2 in their season opener at Aurora. “I’d kind of like to see more consistency, but it was just one of those hard-fought games.
“Aurora did a nice job — did some nice things against us, defensively.”
Denae Nachtigal helped keep the Huskies within striking distance, scoring a game-high 22 points on 9 of 15 field-goal shooting. Nachtigal, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, scored 13 of her points in the first half.
“She’s done a really nice job this year of just kind of being a playmaker for us,” Aurora coach Kelly Boshart said of Nachtigal. “Our offense that we run kind of sets it up for her to do that. She’s been working a lot on creating those shots for herself, so just capitalizing on that has been really nice.”
Elizabeth Hutsell added 10 points for the Huskies (6-17), who cut their deficit to 32-26 on Hutsell’s 3-pointer with 1:31 left in the third quarter.
“I’m just really proud of how the girls played,” Boshart said. “They played a tough game from the tip to the final buzzer. They played incredibly hard.”
As for reaching a coaching milestone with 100 wins, Smith said he has to share the credit.
“I was telling the girls after the game that a lot of it goes to the coaching staff I’ve had for years,” Smith said. “Coach (Josh) Lewis and Coach (Terry) Shuck have been with me since we started and then, obviously, the girls throughout my whole career have been just unreal.
“It’s just been a combination of a really great coaching staff that has helped me out and some great kids that you’ve seen year in and year out with Adams Central.”