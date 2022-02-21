Northwest get past Hastings, will face Adams Central in B-6 subdistrict final

“Let’s be honest: They just boat-raced us a couple of weeks ago, so it was important for us to get a good start and we did that,” Moerer said. “Hitting those 3s early, kind of forced (Hastings) out, defensively, and that’s when we were able to attack the rim. I thought we did a pretty good job of that most of the night.”

Elizabeth Landgren scored 16 points to lead the Tigers (8-14) before fouling out with 33.9 seconds to play. Mckinsey Long added 11 points and Kaitlyn Laux scored eight for Hastings, which shot 29.2% (14 of 48) from the field.

“We were much better connected and understanding what (Hastings) wanted to do,” Moerer said of Northwest’s defensive performance in the second half. “We didn’t do a bad job of that in the first half. I just think we had to learn on the job a little bit because they’ve got some explosive athletes.”

Leading 29-20 at halftime, Northwest built its largest lead at 36-23 on Whitney Loman’s basket inside with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. Hastings cut its deficit to 46-42 on two free throws by Long with 3:01 to play, but the Tigers’ rally stalled there.