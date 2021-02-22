Northwest, Hastings to meet in subdistrict final

“I saw Brennan shoot it, and I saw it short right out of his hands so I tried to get to the rim as quick as possible,” said Synek, a Nebraska walk-on quarterback. “Then I just threw it up there really.

“I knew I jumped from right underneath the hoop, but that’s all I knew. I tried putting it off the corner of the square on the backboard, but I missed so I didn’t know if I made it. But then I saw it roll around and heading in, so I knew it was in right at the end of the shot.”

It wasn’t how Tigers coach Drew Danielson drew it up, but he’ll take the end result.

“We wanted a high ball screen there with Jarrett getting to the hole, and they cut it off,” he said. “We kind of went background to Witte and Jarrett’s a gamer. He went and made a play and bailed us out.”

Hastings faced its largest deficit of five points with three minutes to go. Danielson said a stronger defensive effort led to the comeback, with Roddy McClain tying it at 41 with a 3-pointer with 1:41 to go.

That trey was a rarity in a game in which the teams combined to go 3-for-33 from behind the arc.

Witte finished with a game-high 21 points for the Tigers, who advance to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. district final against host Northwest.