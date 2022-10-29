Northwest makes it 22 straight trip to state with sweep over York

YORK – The seniors paved the way for the Northwest volleyball team.

And helped keep a streak alive.

The Viking seniors made plays time and time again to help them take the Class B, District 7 title with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-21 win over York Saturday at York High School.

The win gives Northwest its 22nd straight appearance to the state tournament.

The seniors contributed with 32 of the Vikings 35 kills. Makayla Rhoads led the way with 11 kills, while Chloe Mader added seven. Both Whitney Loman and Taylor Jakubowski both chipped in six.

Senior setter Keyara Casper had 22 assists, while Macie Middleton had seven assists.

Synley Wilkinson led the Dukes with 13 kills.

Northwest 3, York 0

Northwest 25 25 25

York 20 16 21

NORTHWEST (Kills-aces-blocks)— Hannah Fletcher 0-0-0, Keyara Caspar 0-1-0, Maci Langford 0-0-0, Whitney Loman 6-2-1, Macie Middleton 0-1-0, Taylor Jakubowski 6-0-2, Makayla Rhoads 11-0-0, Chloe Mader 7-0-3, Mikyna Stoppkotte 3-0-2, Avery Kershaw 2-0-0.

YORK (Kills-aces-blocks) – Josie Loosvelt 0-0-0, Chloe Koch 0-0-0,Cynley Wilkinson 13-2-0, Dannika Lamberty 5-1-0, Morgan Driewer 0-0-0, Mia Burke 6-1-1, Rylyn Cast 1-1-1, Kelly Erwin 6-0-0, Libby Troester 1-3-0.

ASSISTS – NW: Caspar 22, Middleton 7, Fletcher 1. Y: Troester 30, Loosevelt 1.