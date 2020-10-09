Northwest rallies back in second game to earn state trip

Bennington got the tying run on in the bottom of the seventh, but with one out a bunt was popped back to Laurent. She made a diving catch and was able to double off the runner at first to set off a celebration.

“It was a bunt, and we all knew they were bunting,” Laurent said. “So we pitched a spinning ball that could get the spin up and the ball in the air. I dove for it, which I honestly didn’t think I had it at all. Everyone around me was screaming ‘one, one, one’ so we got that double (play).”

The postgame celebration will long be remembered by this young squad.

“(I was) super excited. We all ran together,” Laurent said. “That’s probably the most fun and super exciting part of today, just coming together as a team and knowing that we are going to state.”

Sadd said the Vikings showed the same type of fight that they had all season long.

“We told them we had to play a clean game to come out and win this,” he said. “Then we had those two errors that gave them two runs to put them ahead. But I brought (the players) back in after that and said hey, if we score a couple more to get them back, I think we can win this game.