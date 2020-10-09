Northwest rallies back in second game to earn state trip

First-year Northwest head softball coach Mitch Sadd foresaw the success of this year’s squad despite its youth.
It’s strange, then, that he didn’t also foresee the Gatorade bath that was awaiting him on a warm Friday October afternoon.
That dousing came after the fourth-seeded Vikings swept a best-of-3 district final series against 13th-seeded Bennington 3-0 and 4-3 at the Vet’s Complex.
That advanced Northwest (25-10) to its first state tournament appearance in five years.
“Our road to the whole season has been amazing,” Sadd said. “When you lose eight seniors last year, everybody thought we were going to be in a rebuilding year. But we told these girls back in the beginning of the season if you stick with us, if you stick with our program, we’ll put you where you need to be and where we need to be to go to the state tournament.”
Northwest had to fight back in the second game to avoid a winner-takes-all situation. The Badgers only managed two hits against sophomore pitcher Ava Laurent, but four errors helped lead to three runs.
Two of those came in the bottom of the sixth to give Bennington a 3-2 lead after Northwest took a 2-1 lead in the top of the frame when Brooklyn Janssen scored on a rundown.
Northwest answered in the top of the seventh. Ahdriana Medrano – who went 3-for-4 — hit an RBI single, and Kylie Caspersen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Bennington got the tying run on in the bottom of the seventh, but with one out a bunt was popped back to Laurent. She made a diving catch and was able to double off the runner at first to set off a celebration.
“It was a bunt, and we all knew they were bunting,” Laurent said. “So we pitched a spinning ball that could get the spin up and the ball in the air. I dove for it, which I honestly didn’t think I had it at all. Everyone around me was screaming ‘one, one, one’ so we got that double (play).”
The postgame celebration will long be remembered by this young squad.
“(I was) super excited. We all ran together,” Laurent said. “That’s probably the most fun and super exciting part of today, just coming together as a team and knowing that we are going to state.”
Sadd said the Vikings showed the same type of fight that they had all season long.
“We told them we had to play a clean game to come out and win this,” he said. “Then we had those two errors that gave them two runs to put them ahead. But I brought (the players) back in after that and said hey, if we score a couple more to get them back, I think we can win this game.
“What did they do? They came out and did everything we needed to do. We even got caught in that pickle and did everything we needed to do to score that run.”
In the opener, Laurent tossed a three-hit shutout while striking out 10 and walking one.
Faith Gibson went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs while Grace Baasch also had two hits.
Gibson, a senior catcher, said the Vikings were determined to get the big hits when they needed them.
“We just got the bat on the ball, got runners on and were disciplined,” she said. “We went full-out and knew this was it.”
Although only a couple of seniors start they all contribute to the team’s success, Sadd said.
Going to state is special for Gibson and her classmates in their last opportunity.
“It’s just so excited as a senior knowing that we haven’t made it in the last three years,” she said. “As a senior it’s super exciting because we’re worked so hard to get to this point.”
