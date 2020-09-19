Northwest survives, upsets Waverly in OT

Northwest quarterback Sam Hartman was battered, bruised and down 20-14 to Class B, No. 5 Waverly in overtime on Friday night. But he and Riley Anderson made that last play count.
Hartman connected with Anderson on a slant plass from the 10-yard line on 4th and goal that lifted the 7th-ranked Vikings to a 21-20 upset of Waverly at Viking Field. Parker Janky’s winning extra point kick set off a sideline celebration.
“They wanted to get me singled up, man-on-man,” Anderson said of the matchup with corner Anthony Ruelas. “Everyone trusted me to make the play. He was playing the slant all the way and I had to take him a little more diagonal than I planned.”
Northwest coach Kevin Stein the play developed as they thought it would.
“We knew we just wanted a one-on-one matchup,” Stein said. “But, man, (Waverly) played that really inside against us. Riley made a hard step and then kind of three lazy ones to set him up, almost like a back cut in basketball. Just beat him to the spot and the kid had great coverage on him.”
That Waverly — who ended Omaha Skutt’s 27-game Class B win streak two weeks ago — even got it to overtime was a small miracle.
Down 14-7 entering the fourth quarter, they drove to the Northwest 7, but were stopped short on downs. In a game that was ruled by defense, the teams then traded punts until Northwest ran the clock down to 2:06 ready to punt one last time and Zane Schwanang had other ideas.
He took the kick in the middle of the field at the 19-yard line, moved up the right sideline for an 81-yard touchdown and Evan Canoyer’s kick tied the game. Northwest punted, then intercepted Waverly quarterback Nolan Wiese and got Janky a look from 58 yards with under a second left but the kick came up about three yards short.
Stein took full blame for a punt coverage unit that had two punts blocked and allowed the long return on the night.
“That punt stuff is all on me,” he said. “I run our punt team and we didn’t put enough effort into it this week in practice. We got beat schematically and effort wise tonight.”
There was little else to complain about for Northwest who dominated the line of scrimmage in taking a 7-0 lead to the break on sophomore Tyler Douglass’ 2-yard run with 3:46 left in the first quarter.
Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said Northwest’s ability to keep his defense on the field was a big difference in the game. Northwest had drives of 6, 7, 9 and 12 plays in the first half, while Waverly had the ball three times in the second quarter and made just one first down.
“Credit them defensively, they sold out to stop the run,” Mandstedt said. “We
were just on the field too much defensively. We couldn’t get them off the field and let them extend drives too much. Some of that was the formations that they were getting in and they were really tough on us.
“Their scheme was really tough on us.”
Hartman was a workhorse for Northwest (3-1). He carried 28 times for 116 yards and was 11-for-21 passing for 96 yards. He also threw a 9-yard pass to Bryce Williams. Schawang led Waverly (2-2) with 144 yards on 26 carries.
