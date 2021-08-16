Northwest with high expectations in 2021

Outside expectations were low for the Northwest softball team entering last season.
The Vikings had graduated a large senior class and appeared set for a rebuilding year.
That “rebuilding” year finished with a 27-12 record and a fourth-place finish at the Class B state tournament — the best in program history.
Now with nine players with starting experience returning, expectations are sky high this time around.
“That’s what I liked about last year — we were the black sheep coming into that season,” said second-year head coach Mitch Sadd. “Everyone kept saying it’s your rebuilding year. We brought the girls into fall camp and said this isn’t a rebuilding year. We knew what we had for athletes and we knew what we could do with them as long as they bought into our new program.
“They bought right in. We started the season kind of slow. We got into that COVID stuff and had to play in Lincoln (in the Lincoln Public Schools tournament) short players. We go 0-3 there, and that was tough. The girls were kind of down thinking what’s going on? Then we started off and kept going, winning 16 straight throughout mid-season. There was a lot of pressure on us at that point. I’m glad we lost when we did so it didn’t carry into districts and subdistricts and state.”
Sadd said the Vikings are going to take the right approach to attempt to follow up on last year’s performance.
“Going into this year expectations are high, and we know this,” he said. “We get questions from parents all the time, ‘When can we get state shirts?’ We’re ‘no, one game at a time here.’ It’s not we’re going to go and win.
“We’re returning nine potential starters who started at some point, so we do have a great team coming back but you are still going to have to play one game at a time and win one game at a time.”
There are plenty of potential bright spots to choose from in the lineup.
Ava Laurent earned 21 wins in the circle with a 2.62 ERA and 235 strikeouts as a sophomore.
Junior Avyn Urbaski and senior Ahdriana Medrano led the team in hits with 53 and 46, respectively.
But they haven’t settled for anything. Medrano said improving her hitting was the focus of her summer work.
“I struggled a little bit this summer, but it’s what I wanted to keep working on going into the season,” she said.
Sadd said Medrano is the type of unselfish player who makes the Vikings click.
“She was a third baseman by trade — always played third base,” he said. “We didn’t have a first baseman, so we converted her over to first base. She’s done everything we needed her to and anytime we needed to we could move her back over to third base.
“She’s a great hitter and good all-around player.”
There are plenty of those players returning.
“We have all-around great athletes,” Sadd said. “We are blessed right now. Speed is going to be a virtue for us. We’ve got a lot of good runners that went to state track this year. Northwest did very well at the state track meet, so we have a lot of quick girls. I think we’re going to exploit that and try to run as fast on the bases as we can.”
Among those players will be shortstop Reba Mader, who stole 32 bases last year.
“Reba is kind of my — what do I want to say here? — my pain at times,” Sadd said with a laugh. “Reba is a great player, but her and I knock heads quite often just because she’s aggressive. She’s a very aggressive player, especially on the bases. She’ll go out and take them when she can, takes them when she wants to, and sometimes gets a little chewing afterwards.
“Otherwise, she’s a great shortstop, plays very well there, and I can’t ask more from her.”
Senior Emma Sundberg also returns to the outfield and pitches when necessary.
“Emma is one of the best outfielders around and will do anything you ask her to,” Sadd said. “She hates to pitch — absolutely hates to pitch. But sometimes we get into those situations where we just have to throw her in, and she’ll come in and do it for us when we need it.”
Sundberg said: “I’ve pitched basically since I was 8 years old, and when I got to high school I just didn’t want to do it anymore. I love playing outfield, and pitching hurts my arm kind of bad. So I just like playing outfield more.”
The leftfielder also was looking to improve at the plate over the summer.
“I feel like our team isn’t always the best at batting,” she said. “I feel like we’re going to be improved this year.”
Northwest is ready to get the season underway Thursday against the team that ended its last season — Class B runner-up Hastings, which rallied past the Vikings in an elimination game to advance to the final day of the state tournament.
Mader said the Vikings know what they are capable of this year.
“The ultimate goal is the state championship, and everyone says that,” she said. “You ask any team what their goal is, and it’s always state championship. But the fact that it’s real for us is crazy. We got so close last year, and with all of us returning it’s going to be real.
“To beat what we did last year is the ultimate goal because fourth is the best that Northwest has ever done, and to beat our own goal from last year would be crazy.”