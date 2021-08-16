Northwest with high expectations in 2021

“She’s a great hitter and good all-around player.”

There are plenty of those players returning.

“We have all-around great athletes,” Sadd said. “We are blessed right now. Speed is going to be a virtue for us. We’ve got a lot of good runners that went to state track this year. Northwest did very well at the state track meet, so we have a lot of quick girls. I think we’re going to exploit that and try to run as fast on the bases as we can.”

Among those players will be shortstop Reba Mader, who stole 32 bases last year.

“Reba is kind of my — what do I want to say here? — my pain at times,” Sadd said with a laugh. “Reba is a great player, but her and I knock heads quite often just because she’s aggressive. She’s a very aggressive player, especially on the bases. She’ll go out and take them when she can, takes them when she wants to, and sometimes gets a little chewing afterwards.

“Otherwise, she’s a great shortstop, plays very well there, and I can’t ask more from her.”

Senior Emma Sundberg also returns to the outfield and pitches when necessary.