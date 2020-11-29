Novinski, Islanders ready to get season going

Jonathan Novinski wants to leave one last impression on the Grand Island Senior High swimming team.
Sure, he has some high goals such as winning his fourth state title in the 500 freestyle and breaking his own state record, along with winning the 200 freestyle after coming up short the past two years. But he wants to help out the team as much as he can. He was part of both the 400 freestyle relay that finished seventh and the 200 freestyle relay which swam in the consolation finals last year.
“Yes, I would love to win my fourth 500 title, but I just want to do as much as I can for the team,” Novinski said. “I have some personal best goals, like beating my state record but I want to leave a lasting mark on the younger kids and turn them into leaders one day.”
Novinski has the state record in the 500 freestyle, which was set during his sophomore season in 4:32.04.
Grand Island coach Brian Jensen said Novinski has the ingredients of a great swimmer.
“Sometimes I think he overthink things too much. He just needs to relax and just swim,” Jensen said. “But his work ethic is off the charts and his pedigree doesn’t hurt either where both his parents were All-Americans at Nebraska and his older brothers (Daniel and Matthew) were good swimmers for us, too. He’s got talent and is always asking how he can become a better swimmer.”
Novinski hopes the season can make it through to the state swim meet. He felt the season was lucky last year as COVID-19 canceled the spring sports season just a few weeks after the state swim meet. His offseason plans were cut short as he was supposed to compete in two national meets after the state meet but both were canceled.
“I’m glad the high school season last year didn’t get cut short, but my offseason did,” Novinski said. “The two big national meets after state got called off, which was disappointing because I was really focusing on those two meets.”
“But it’s looking great right now. I’m thankful for Grand Island Senior High for putting this on. As of right now, things are looking good but we know things can change. Whatever they decide, I hope they decide to postpone the season for a while and not cancel it entirely. But we just want the season to go and run smoothly.”
But Novinski isn’t the only Islander who has a chance to do great things this season. Michael Sambulo-Monzalvo is the other state medalist returning as he finished seventh in the 500 freestyle. Kai Wilson joined Novinski in the 400 freestyle relay while also swimming in the 200 freestyle consolations with Sambulo-Monzalvo and Novinski. Luke Dankert and Sambulo-Monzalvo swam together in the 200 medley relay in the consolations.
Sambulo-Monzalvo and Wilson will both likely compete in the 200 and 500 freestyle events, while Dankert will compete in the breaststroke and individual medley.
“Michael had a great freshman season last year, and hopefully he can continue that success this season. Kai is another kid that’s had a great career for us. Hopefully we can get him over the hump at state,” Jensen said. “He’s matured a lot more and asking questions. Hopefully he can finish strong. If Luke can stay healthy this season, he can probably perform very well for us this season.
“For us to have a great season, we just need to stay healthy.”
On the girls side, two swimmers with state meet experience return in Reagan Greer and Ashlyn Muhlbach.
Jensen said there are three freshman who will more than likely make an impact right away for the Islanders in Kate Novinski (Jonathan’s younger sister), Gracie Wilson (Kai’s younger sister) and Lilly Brennan. He’s excited to see what those three can do.
“They are three extremely good freshman who should make an impact for us right away,” Jensen said. “Reagan and Ashlyn both qualified to state in a few events. I think our relays have a chance to be very good. If we can get all three relays into the medal rounds, that will be the first time all three have medaled.”
COVID-19 has already canceled a few meets this season. Jensen said in case there is a cancellation of any more this season, teams can have an intrasquad meet where the times will count towards qualifying to the state meet.
“We have a bunch of stuff on our schedule that has changed. When a meet gets canceled, we can run an intrasquad meet and those times will count. We’ll have swim officials here. We’ll do a few of those in December from meets that got canceled,” he said. “But for right now, we’re pretty happy that it’s going and we hope to keep it going.”
The Islanders will open their season at the Hastings triangular Thursday.
