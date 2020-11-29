Novinski, Islanders ready to get season going

“Michael had a great freshman season last year, and hopefully he can continue that success this season. Kai is another kid that’s had a great career for us. Hopefully we can get him over the hump at state,” Jensen said. “He’s matured a lot more and asking questions. Hopefully he can finish strong. If Luke can stay healthy this season, he can probably perform very well for us this season.

“For us to have a great season, we just need to stay healthy.”

On the girls side, two swimmers with state meet experience return in Reagan Greer and Ashlyn Muhlbach.

Jensen said there are three freshman who will more than likely make an impact right away for the Islanders in Kate Novinski (Jonathan’s younger sister), Gracie Wilson (Kai’s younger sister) and Lilly Brennan. He’s excited to see what those three can do.

“They are three extremely good freshman who should make an impact for us right away,” Jensen said. “Reagan and Ashlyn both qualified to state in a few events. I think our relays have a chance to be very good. If we can get all three relays into the medal rounds, that will be the first time all three have medaled.”