NW coach hopes summer preparation helps them for 2021

Northwest cross country coach Joel Hope said he liked what he saw from the athletes this summer.
He said a majority of the athletes put in the miles during the summer. Hope said he believe that will help the team’s success in 2021.
“We had a lot of the upperclassmen that put in several 100 miles. Our top boys ran about 300 while the top girls ran about 250,” Hope said. “Those kids prepared themselves well this summer and I hope it pays off for them.”
Caden Keller returns as a state medalist after finishing 13th in last year’s meet, while Ben Sutherland is another returning letterwinner who Hope said had a strong track season.
Hope said the Viking boys will lean toward those two individuals.
“Caden is poised to have another strong season. He had a strong spring while helping the soccer team to the state tournament and put in a lot of miles this summer. Ben had a strong track season and kept improving during the course of the season and thought he was competitive.
“And more importantly, both were injury free during the summer so they were able to put in a lot of quality miles.”
A strength for the boys is their depth as Hope has five runners, Kian Butts, Grady Knuth, Carter Fogle, Bishop Placke and Jacob Burger, who will challenge each other for the next few spots. But he feels consistency is going to be key.
“I feel our group of seniors and juniors are close, they just need that breakthrough to help them take off,” Hope said. “They are going to need some early season confidence.”
The girls return two state qualifiers in Neeley Dorsey and Lexie Lilienthal. Hope said he sees those two, along with freshman Evie Keller, to lead the way for the girls.
“We’re really looking for those girls to be our big three this year and I think they should have solid seasons for us again,” Hope said. “It’s going to be nice to have those been-there, done-that that can lead the way in Neeley and Lexie.”
A key for the Viking girls will be to find that fourth runner. They qualified three runners to last year’s state meet but didn’t qualify as a team.
Hope said he hopes Olivia Chapman, Leah Carlson, Marissa Miles and Sydney Fisher will be runners to watch out for in helping Northwest qualify to the state meet for the first time in 20 years.
“(Finding that fourth runner) was our achillies heel last year,” Hope said. “But we have a nice mix of youth and experience. Olivia and Leah are two ninth graders that should be in the mix for that spot, along with Marissa and Sydney. It should be interesting to see what they all can do.”
Hope said both teams will need to happen if they are going to have successful seasons.