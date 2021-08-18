NW coach hopes summer preparation helps them for 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I feel our group of seniors and juniors are close, they just need that breakthrough to help them take off,” Hope said. “They are going to need some early season confidence.”

The girls return two state qualifiers in Neeley Dorsey and Lexie Lilienthal. Hope said he sees those two, along with freshman Evie Keller, to lead the way for the girls.

“We’re really looking for those girls to be our big three this year and I think they should have solid seasons for us again,” Hope said. “It’s going to be nice to have those been-there, done-that that can lead the way in Neeley and Lexie.”

A key for the Viking girls will be to find that fourth runner. They qualified three runners to last year’s state meet but didn’t qualify as a team.

Hope said he hopes Olivia Chapman, Leah Carlson, Marissa Miles and Sydney Fisher will be runners to watch out for in helping Northwest qualify to the state meet for the first time in 20 years.

“(Finding that fourth runner) was our achillies heel last year,” Hope said. “But we have a nice mix of youth and experience. Olivia and Leah are two ninth graders that should be in the mix for that spot, along with Marissa and Sydney. It should be interesting to see what they all can do.”