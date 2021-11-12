Offensive Team statistics for each Nebraska High School Football Playoff Semifinalist.

Are you one of those high school football fans who loves to look at Offensive team statistics? Will they tell you anything about how these semifinal games will turnout Friday?

I’ll make a deal with you. I’ll dole them out (excepting Wilber-Clatonia and BDS), and you can make your own decision about how these will directly affect game outcomes. Personally, I like to know the run/pass balance of each of these semifinalists, but as we all know, games aren’t played on paper.

Also keep in mind, the blustery winds may be a factor in some games Friday, especially the 2:00 afternoon kickoff 6-Man semifinal game in Spalding matching Potter-Dix and Spalding Academy. Pound that rock, fellas.

Despite that fact, here are the offensive team stats for 26 of the 28 teams playing Friday for the right to advance to their State Championship games. Rushing yards average per game is listed first, then passing, then Total Offense.

Class A

(6-5) Omaha North..172.8 Rush, 161.4 Pass - 334.2 Total offense

(10-1) Gretna………….129.6 Rush, 221.4 Pass - 350.9 Total offense

(10-1) Bellevue West……..241.3 - 284.8 - 526.1