Ord's claims C-2 state title

FREMONT — After spending a quarter getting familiar with each other Friday afternoon, Ord decided the courtship portion of the Class C-2 football state championship game has gone on long enough.

The Chanticleers had collected enough intel to score 21 points in the second quarter and eventually post a 28-7 victory over Fremont Bergan before an estimated crowd of 1,200 at Heedum Field.

“I thought both teams played really well in the first half,” Ord coach Nathan Wells said. “We were feeling each other out a little bit, trying to figure some things out. Then we got a couple of turnovers and were able to score off of them.

“When we score touchdowns, it energizes us.”

Turnovers and controlling the tempo were two of the big reasons the Chanticleers were able to win the school’s first state football title. Ord came close two years ago, finishing as runner-up to Aurora in the 2018 Class C-1 title game.

Ord began its initial scoring drive late in the first quarter. It was a nine-play drive that began with senior running back Tommy Stevens turn a screen pass into a 25-yard game and ended with an eight-yard pass from Zachary Smith to Quentin Ries 65 seconds into the second quarter.