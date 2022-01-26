Prep Notebook: Burwell wrestlers dedicating season to coach Mike Max

Don’t be afraid to do the hard work it takes to be successful.
That’s a line the Burwell wrestling team heard almost everyday from longtime co-coach Mike Max.
“He was full of sayings and that is definitely one he would use almost all the time,” Longhorn coach Luke Gideon said.
Burwell has been dedicating the season to Max, who passed away last summer following a short battle with leukemia. Gideon said Max has been missed by not only the Burwell wrestling team, but the entire school and Burwell community as well as those who knew him.
“Mike meant so much to not just to our kids but to our school and community,” Gideon said. “Everybody respected him so much, especially the kids. He had his way of dealing with kids and they surely respected the heck out of him.”
Max coached football and wrestling for 17 years at Ainsworth before he and his wife Kelly moved to Burwell in 2007.
Max helped the Longhorns’ have success in both sports with winning the Class D state wrestling titles in 2017 and 2018 along with a state runner-up finish in 2016, and the Class D duals title in 2018 and runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2019, as well as being of part of Burwell’s Class D-1 football title in 2016 and runner-up finishes in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Gideon, who is also the head football coach, said coaching was one of his favorite things to do, especially in wrestling.
“He was always excited for wrestling as much as he was for everything,” Gideon said. “He was very knowledgable in both football and wrestling.”
In honoring Max, Burwell will have a new wrestling mat that will first be featured at this year’s state wrestling tournament. Coach Max’s name will be on the mat.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” Gideon said. “The kids who qualify are hoping they get to have a chance to wrestle on the mat at the state tournament.”
Max would be proud of what the Longhorns have done so far this wrestling season. Burwell has finished near the top during the majority of their meets this season. The most recent success came at the Mullen Dual Invite, where the Longhorns went 5-0. Gideon said it was a grind to win that meet.
“Beating Mullen (39-33) was a good dual win for us last week. It’s two teams that have some good history in wrestling,” Gideon said.
The Longhorns have three wrestlers who are undefeated so far this season. Alex Gideon, Luke’s nephew,, and Kolby Larson are both 25-0 on the season, while Tyler Dawe, who is just coming back from injury, is 7-0.
Gideon and Larson are both returning state medalists who are ranked No. 2 in their weight classes. Gideon, at 195, was state runner-up in last year’s Class D 195-pound weight class, while Larson, at 182, earned a fourth-place medal at 195 while competing for Ansley-Litchfield last year. Dawe is a returning state qualifier who went 2-2 at last year’s state tournament.
“Kolby has been a nice addition to our team and he and Alex have just been good for each other. They really get after it in practice,” coach Gideon said. “They are very passionate, tough and have the will to win. They just feed off of each other. Tyler is starting to come around and has look really good so far. Hopefully those guys can keep doing what they’ve been doing this year.”
Gideon has also been impressed with seniors Cody Mayfield (145) and Hayes Jensen (132).
“Those two kids have been coming along nicely and they both have great potential,” he said. “And the rest are freshmen and sophomores who are paying their dues but are still doing well for us.”
Burwell will compete in the Ord Invite on Friday. The Longhorns also hope to have enough points in the NSAA point standings, which determines where the teams stand in hopes of qualifying for the state duals tournament on Feb. 1 on Feb. 5. As of Wednesday afternoon, Burwell (11-2 in duals) is sitting in 10th. Official pairings will be released sometime Monday.
With the season winding down, Gideon said the Longhorns will continue to dedicate the season to Max. The Longhorns are also hosting the Class D, District 3 Meet Feb. 11-12. It will be the first time the Longhorns have hosted districts since 1985.
“That’s another way in honoring coach Max because hosting districts is something he always wanted,” coach Gideon said. “We do a lot of refraining of what he would say or do or how he would approach things. We’re always going to use all that information as much as we can because we’ve about seen it all from him.”
Unbeaten wrestlers
With the postseason only two weeks and with the state duals next week, there are other wrestlers in the area who are still unbeaten on the season. Here is a list of those wrestlers:
- Hastings has three undefeated wrestlers right now. Braiden Kort, a two-time finalist, is 33-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class B 126 pounds, while Landon Weidner is also 33-0 and ranked No. 2 at Class B 152 pounds and Jett Samuelson is 29-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class B, 160 pounds.
- Central City teammates Drew Garfield and Cole Kunz are both 36-0 on the season. Both wrestlers are returning state champions who are ranked No. 1 at Class C, 113 and 120 pounds, respectively. Kunz also grabbed his 150th career win at the Lou-Platte Conference Meet.
- Palmer’s Gunner Reimers, a returning state champion, is currently 31-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in Class D, 220 pounds.
- Aurora’s Aaron Jividen, a returning state medalist, is 25-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class B, 285 pounds.
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament brackets released
The Lou-Platte Conference Tournaments have been released. Doniphan-Trumbull, rated No. 4 in Class C-2 in the Omaha-World Herald rankings this week, is the top seed in the boys bracket, while Ravenna, who is No. 4 in Class D-1, is the No. 1 seed in the girls.
The play-in game and first round will be at the host sites on Monday and Tuesday, while the semifinals and finals being Thursday-Saturday at St. Paul
Notable performers from the area
- Northwest’s Rylie Rice scored her 1,000th career points during the Vikings’ 56-43 loss to Adams Central last Friday. Rice, who will play college basketball at Doane College and has been battling a blood clot during the early portion of the season, scored 14 points for the Vikings in the loss.
-n In that same game, Libby Trausch scored 25 points for the Patriots.
- Centura’s Sydney Davis put up 34 points during a 65-45 victory over Gibbon last Friday.
- Grand Island Senior High’s Tyler Salpas recorded his 100th career victory at the Bishop Heelan Invite on Saturday. Salpas, who is ranked No. 2 at 145 pounds, and the Islanders captured the meet on Saturday as well.
- The St. Paul wrestling team captured the Lou-Platte Conference Meet Saturday at Doniphan-Trumbull. The coaches believe it’s the first Lou-Platte Conference Tournament title for the Wildcats since 1977.
- Burwell’s Dillon Critel has averaged 30.2 points during his last five games.
- Central City had two 20-point scorers in their 78-59 win over Wood River last Friday. Ayden Zikmund led the Bison with 22 points, while Kenai Kearney chipped in 20.
Note to area basketball coaches
Coaches, please either call the Independent office at 308-382-1000, ext. 6 or e-mail to sports.desk@theindependent.com or to me at marc.zavala@theindependent.com for results of your games the night of the event.
