Prep Notebook: Burwell wrestlers dedicating season to coach Mike Max

Gideon and Larson are both returning state medalists who are ranked No. 2 in their weight classes. Gideon, at 195, was state runner-up in last year’s Class D 195-pound weight class, while Larson, at 182, earned a fourth-place medal at 195 while competing for Ansley-Litchfield last year. Dawe is a returning state qualifier who went 2-2 at last year’s state tournament.

“Kolby has been a nice addition to our team and he and Alex have just been good for each other. They really get after it in practice,” coach Gideon said. “They are very passionate, tough and have the will to win. They just feed off of each other. Tyler is starting to come around and has look really good so far. Hopefully those guys can keep doing what they’ve been doing this year.”

Gideon has also been impressed with seniors Cody Mayfield (145) and Hayes Jensen (132).

“Those two kids have been coming along nicely and they both have great potential,” he said. “And the rest are freshmen and sophomores who are paying their dues but are still doing well for us.”