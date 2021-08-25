Prep picks: Patriots focus on future, not past success

Things have been on the upswing for the Adams Central football program.
In 2018, the Patriots returned to the playoffs after a four-year absence and advanced to the quarterfinals.
In 2019, Adams Central went to the semifinals.
Last season lasted until a 28-19 loss to Pierce in the Class C-1 championship game.
Shawn Mulligan, who has been with the Patriots for 22 years and the head coach for seven, said that steady climb hasn’t necessarily changed the goals for the program.
“The expectations are always high at Adams Central, to be honest with you,” he said. “Ever since I’ve been there, we’ve had a strong tradition in our program. We’ve played 36 games in the last three years, which is 12 games a season. So we’ve been very successful.
“But that’s in the past. We play for those that have been by our side before us and those that come after us. What the guys did last year was great, but that has no bearing on what we do this year. We’re proud of our tradition, but the guys know that what we get this year comes from what they earn.
“The ones that graduated last year have no bearing on what we end up doing this year. It’s what the 54 guys we have this year that will define our future as far as what we do. But expectations and effort are maybe higher than some other schools that haven’t had the success because we know where we want to be, where we can be or should be, and we get the best effort from most teams because of the success that we’ve had.”
The Patriots return six starters on offense and five on defense for a team that was the preseason No. 2 team behind Pierce.
“We have a really good senior class, around 14,” Mulligan said. “Our skill positions are really good as far as their knowledge and comprehension because we played so many games the last three years that whether they were in a major role or minor role the reps that they got have been great. They had great models to look after as far as their work ethic and their skill.
“I think our ability to be aggressive on both sides of the ball with our skill people will be a strength of ours this year.”
Senior wide receiver/safety Drew Bonifas said the Patriots aren’t looking too far ahead.
“I’m just hoping to win each game, take it one by one and hopefully keep advancing and keep winning,” he said.
Mulligan liked that answer.
“The players kind of listen to their head coach,” he said. “Take care of your business each week, and if you do that, you’ll be in a good place at the end of the year. We don’t set long-term goals or anything like that.
“We play Holdrege in week No. 1 and our goal is to go 1-0. If you do that each and every week, you’ll be in a good place. So I dumb them down. I simplify it for them on that. They focus on the task at hand, and that’s very rewarding.”
Work in the weight room has played a large role in Adams Central’s recent playoff runs.
“We really focus on the weight room in the summer and throughout the school year, too,” Mulligan said. “It’s a key component to being successful in football. You have to be able to be physically strong and also try to keep away the injuries. The stronger you are, the better you are able to deal with that aspect.”
That’s been true for Bonifas, who has worked on “mainly just strength and speed, obviously, because that’s what you need in football. The weight room’s been my best friend, maybe, and a lot of people’s best friend, maybe. It’s been a fun offseason but I’m eager to get back on the field.”
Bonifas, Elijah Mulligan and Breck Smuelson provide the Patriots with an experience group of returning receivers, although this won’t be the same role for Bonifas.
“It’s a change,” he said. “It’s going to be my first year at the slot, but I’m ready for it. I know what I’m doing there.”
Junior running back Hyatt Collins gained over 1,500 yards last year while Cody Gerloff and Leighton Weber return on the line.
Defensive starters coming back are Bonifas, Samuelson (linebacker), Weber (defensive line), Jakob Eckhardt (defensive back) and Tyler Pavelka (defensive line).
For Bonifas, playing safety is a perfect fit.
“It’s really fun,” he said. “You obviously have to play pass coverage, but I also love defending the run, making tackles, going in the alley.”
