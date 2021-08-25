Prep picks: Patriots focus on future, not past success

Things have been on the upswing for the Adams Central football program.

In 2018, the Patriots returned to the playoffs after a four-year absence and advanced to the quarterfinals.

In 2019, Adams Central went to the semifinals.

Last season lasted until a 28-19 loss to Pierce in the Class C-1 championship game.

Shawn Mulligan, who has been with the Patriots for 22 years and the head coach for seven, said that steady climb hasn’t necessarily changed the goals for the program.

“The expectations are always high at Adams Central, to be honest with you,” he said. “Ever since I’ve been there, we’ve had a strong tradition in our program. We’ve played 36 games in the last three years, which is 12 games a season. So we’ve been very successful.

“But that’s in the past. We play for those that have been by our side before us and those that come after us. What the guys did last year was great, but that has no bearing on what we do this year. We’re proud of our tradition, but the guys know that what we get this year comes from what they earn.