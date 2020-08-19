Area prep girls golf team to watch for in 2020

Broken Bow had a good season a year ago.
The Indians qualified for the Class C state meet where they finished alone in fifth place, just five strokes from tying for third.
Madison Jackson, a senior this year, is back after finishing tied for seventh last year. Avery Campbell, a senior this season, was also a state individual qualifier.
Emery Custer, Graycee Oeltjen and Joscelyn Coleman were all varsity players in 2019 as well.
“We should be very deep this year which should make for great competition in practice and will make everyone better,” coach Kelly Cooksley said. “We will have eight kids that will compete for varsity spots right away.”
Cooksley is looking for his team to make a run at a Southwest Conference title for the first time in school history and to qualify for state for the third time in four years.
Freshman Camryn Johnson also looks to make an immediate impact this year.
“In order to be successful we have to continually get better with our short game and be confident in those abilities,” Cooksley said. “The kids have to set high goals and go after them.”
Here are some other area teams to watch:
% Doniphan-Trumbull: The Cardinals will be tough in the Lou-Platte Conference with defending individual champion Kelsey Essex back. Essex won a year ago as a freshman, but missed qualifying for state by five strokes. Junior Sydney Rainforth is also back from the LPC championship team.
“We have won conference the past two years,” coach Chris Seberger said. “With only two returning varsity players we need some girls to step up for us.”
% Aurora: Will be a different team without Class B state champ Danica Badura. Juniors Gracie Ziegler and Kassidy Stelk are the only returners from last year’s state squad.
% Ravenna: The Bluejays return four letterwinners, including state qualifier Whitney Hague.