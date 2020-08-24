Burwell hopes it has the right pieces once again

With some added depth this season for the Burwell football team comes some of those “problems” that you won’t hear coaches complain about.

“As coaches, we have to put the pieces in the right places,” coach Luke Gideon said. “If we do that, I think we have a pretty good puzzle.”

The Longhorns have had the right pieces more often than not during a recent run that has established them as one of the top programs in Class D-1.

Last season Burwell finished as the state runner-up to Osceola/High Plains. That marked the Longhorns’ fourth trip to Lincoln in five years, including winning a state title in 2016.

That’s pretty impressive for a program that had never made a state championship game appearance prior to 2015.

“Our goals are pretty high,” Gideon said. “We always take things one game at a time, but I really believe that we’re good enough to get back down to Lincoln. We can’t get ahead of ourselves and have to realize that we’re going to take everybody’s best shot.

“These guys want to get back there after having that experience, and they want to do the work to get there.”