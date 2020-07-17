OMAHA — The Five Points Bank juniors opened up the Omaha Roncalli tournament with a pair of victories Friday.
Five Points scored 11 runs in the second inning to blast the Omaha Spikes 23-2 in five innings.
Eli Arends finished 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs. Gage Brockmeier, Brayden Lee and Drew Haith all had a pair of hits while Cohen Evans hit a home run and drove in four.
Tyler Fay gave up one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
In its second game, Five Points scored four runs in both the second and fourth innings to down Waverly 11-1 in five innings.
Fay finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Evans homered again while going 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Riley Plummer and Arends also had two hits.
Tycen Nelson gave up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Five Points 2(11)0 37—23 14 0
Omaha Spikes 011 002 5 5
WP—Fay. 2B—FP, Arends, Brockmeier, Haith, Lee, Myers. HR—FP, Evans.
Five Points 042 41—11 13 0
Waverly 000 10—1 3 1
WP—Nelson. 2B—FP, Douglass, Evans, Fay, Plummer, Sweley. HR—FP, Evans.
