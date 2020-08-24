Crusaders claim D-T Invite title

Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl, who tied for ninth in Class C at the state meet a year ago, won the individual title with an 82.

“Angela had a 41 on the front, and with those couple holes that gave her a little bit of trouble, those were bad breaks,” Hanssen said. “But knowing her, she’ll just keep getting better and better because I see her working all the time on her game.”

GICC senior Ashlyn Kucera shot 97, which was good enough for second on Monday. Senior Kennedi Hehnke, in her first year out for golf, came up with a 113.

“And then Ashlyn Kuchera came on really strong as well,” Hanssen said. “That’s a really nice way to start the year. And then a nice surprise was Kennidi Henke’s score at the end. This is her first time playing 18, so she did very, very well.”

Junior Ember Kleint shot 112 and freshman Madeline Logue 129 for the Crusaders.

Hanssen said winning the team title should give the Crusaders a boost heading into the rest of the season.

“It just makes them excited as a team,” Hanssen said. “They’re willing to go out there and work harder again and just keep it up for the rest of the year. So hopefully we’ll bring our scores down even lower. That will be our goal for now.”