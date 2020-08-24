Crusaders claim D-T Invite title

Dee Hanssen wasn’t expecting her Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team to win a team title Monday.
Hanssen really didn’t know what to expect from the Crusaders at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational at Indianhead Golf Course.
But Hanssen had a big smile on her face after her team shot 407 to win the title in the first invitational of the season.
“It was a great start,” Hanssen said. “We were pleasantly surprised because we did not have any idea where we would stand, and so I was really pleased with the girls and how they performed.”
Northwest came in second, but were well behind the Crusaders with a 433.
“There’s a lot of things that we can improve, but I think it’s a sign for us as a team,” Northwest coach Alex Hull said. “We’re obviously heading in the right direction. It’s an 18-stroke improvement actually over last year, so we feel really good at least about the improvement. And then when you think about the fact that several girls said ‘Hey, this wasn’t a great day for me.’
“So we have an 18-stroke improvement with some of them shooting what they consider bad scores. That feels pretty good.”
GICC was led by junior Angela Messere who finished second with an 85. Messere shot 41 on the front nine but slipped to 44 on the back to finish with an 85.
Heartland’s Elizabeth Mestl, who tied for ninth in Class C at the state meet a year ago, won the individual title with an 82.
“Angela had a 41 on the front, and with those couple holes that gave her a little bit of trouble, those were bad breaks,” Hanssen said. “But knowing her, she’ll just keep getting better and better because I see her working all the time on her game.”
GICC senior Ashlyn Kucera shot 97, which was good enough for second on Monday. Senior Kennedi Hehnke, in her first year out for golf, came up with a 113.
“And then Ashlyn Kuchera came on really strong as well,” Hanssen said. “That’s a really nice way to start the year. And then a nice surprise was Kennidi Henke’s score at the end. This is her first time playing 18, so she did very, very well.”
Junior Ember Kleint shot 112 and freshman Madeline Logue 129 for the Crusaders.
Hanssen said winning the team title should give the Crusaders a boost heading into the rest of the season.
“It just makes them excited as a team,” Hanssen said. “They’re willing to go out there and work harder again and just keep it up for the rest of the year. So hopefully we’ll bring our scores down even lower. That will be our goal for now.”
There is plenty for the Crusaders to work on as they prepare for the Kearney Catholic Invitational on Thursday at Meadkowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney.
“You have to have a feel for how hard you strike the ball on a putt and they don’t have that yet,” Hanssen said. “So that is one thing we really need to work on, and some sand shots. I saw I need to get back out there and work on that with them.”
Northwest Senior Hailey Schuster led the Vikings with a 101 to finish sixth.
“That’s pretty darn good,” Hull said. “She finished out the card, I think she parred the last five holes, She really made some big putts and had some really good chips around the green.”
The other four Vikings were right together in their scores. Lanie Fry shot 110, Olivia Ottman and Taylor Mazour 111 and Avery Hermesch 113.
“There’s a lot of things to build off of,” Hull said. “It’s the first invite of the year. So we’re glad to get that under our belts. A lot of them didn’t feel like they played their best and so when you finish second not playing your best, you know that things can really go up.”