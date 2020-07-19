OMAHA — The Five Points Bank juniors won two more games Sunday to finish 4-0 at this week’s Omaha Roncalli tournament.
In its first game of the day, Five Points scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Elkhorn Mount Michael 3-2.
Cole Bauer hit the go-ahead RBI single. Brayden Lee and Gage Brockmeier both finished with two hits.
Riley Plummer earned the complete-game victory, allowing six hits with one strikeout and two walks.
In the second game, Five Points (19-6) saw Omaha Roncalli put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh but still held on for a 6-4 victory.
Tyler Fay went 3 for 4 with an RBI while Kevin Ramos had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Kaden Kuusela earned the win, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 4 2/3 innings.
Mt. Michael 020 000 0—2 6 0
Five Points 000 003 x—3 8 1
WP—Plummer. 2B—FP, Fay, Sweley.
Five Points (19-6) 032 100 0—6 8 1
Omaha Roncalli 001 000 3—4 7 4
WP—Kuusela. Sv.—Arends. 2B—FP, Fay.
