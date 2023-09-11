When the football head coaching job for the Islanders opened up in 2000, he applied for it. Tomlin, who was the head football coach at Alliance at the time, was offered the job but turned it down. He said he had his reasons.

“I feel like at the time that I had unfinished business in Alliance, which was my hometown,” Tomlin said. “I didn’t feel right about it at the time. Plus my youngest brother, Justin, was still in high school at the time and that was a reason I wanted to stay at the time.”

However, the job opened up again after the 2002 football season. Tomlin applied for it a second time and he was named the Islander head football coach in 2003.

Tomlin admitted he was a little worried about getting an interview about turning it down the first time.

“Part of me deep down thought I lacked the courage to pull the trigger the first time,” Tomlin said. “I saw it open up, I thought I might throw my name in the ring and if I get the opportunity, I’m definitely going to go for it.”

GISH activities director Cindy Wells, who was assistant principal at the time, said the GISH administration was impressed during Tomlin’s interview the first time that when they heard he applied for it the second time, they made sure he was the guy for the job.

“When we saw he applied again, we were like ‘Get him here and don’t turn him away,’” Wells said. “It was just meant to be.”

After that, the rest is history for the Islanders. Under Tomlin’s guidance, Grand Island has been to the state playoffs 18 times and finished as the Class A state runner-up in 2018.

This past Thursday, the Islanders pulled out a 21-19 win over Norfolk, giving Tomlin his 200th career win. After the game, the players presented Tomlin with the commemorative game ball in the Grand Island locker room.

“I’ve been blessed with good stamina and endurance,” Tomlin, who is now 200-108 overall and 144-70 in his 21 years with the Islanders, said. “I’m able to survive on not much sleep. It’s a year-round process and I’ve been healthy and the good lord has surrounded me with good people he’s surrounded me with because he knows I have many weaknesses I cover up and he’s blessed me with my staff to fill those voids I’m not good at.”

Islander safety Hunter Hanquist, who broke up Norfolk’s two-point conversion attempt, said in an article on centralnebraskatoday.com that he enjoys playing for Tomlin.

“He’s just a great coach, who works hard on teaching discipline and making sure we do everything right,” Hanquist said. “He wants us to have honor and integrity in everything that we do. Coach always holds us accountable and — as always — he did a great job of getting ready for this game.”

While Tomlin said he’s happy for the milestone, he said it’s a team thing as well. He feels there are so many people that have helped in the milestone, which includes the athletes and his assistant coaches over the years.

“Anytime you have a milestone you reach in a team sport, it’s a collective effort,” Tomlin said. “There’s been so many great kids that have sacrificed so much and it’s your assistant coaches and strength coaches that sacrifice so much and give so much to the program. I’m just a piece of it and I’ve been fortunate.”

Tomlin said there are many reasons he enjoys coaching, but feels one of the main reasons is the team aspect of it.

“Helping athletes develop into good people and relationships. I love the team aspect of it. I love being part of a team,” Tomlin said. “Having a staff who have goals who are bigger than you. I always loved being part of a team. If we can make them good people, you’ve done your job.”

Wells said Tomlin has built great relationships with all of his student athletes, which includes her son and GISH baseball coach Kirby Wells. She also said the players will give more than 100 percent when they play for Tomlin.

“I’ve never seen a coach work harder at any sport in my 43 years at Grand Island Senior High,” Wells said. “And his kids buy into the program. Jeff has that trust and respect. He does more than just coach the kids in football, he coaches them in life. He had great influences on not only Kirby but everyone he has coached over the years.

“And those boys go out there every day, roll up their sleeves and will go through a wall because they believe in Jeff. They don’t want to disappoint him. We might not be the most athletic, but our teams will outwork and outplay a lot of teams.”

And Tomlin admits that his success would not be possible without the support of his wife Maria, his two kids, Mike and MacKenzie, as well as the administration and the parents of his athletes.

“There’s been tremendous support from the Grand Island community. I think our parents are second to none and we’ve had great support from the administration that goes back to Dr. (Kent) Mann and Joe Kutlas and now Cindy and Chris (Ladwig).

“The family support has been second to none. I feel like when you are coaching, your family is second and that’s not your intent. There’s some regrets in that and I’d be lying there weren’t any but at the same time, there were some great moments. They’ve been supportive and that includes my mom and my brothers. My dad before he passed was one of the biggest Islander fans there was. Having all that support is just so important.”

Now Grand Island can turn its attention to the Islander Football Hall of Fame game against Lincoln High at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Islanders will honor former players in Richard Simpson, George Ayoub, Scott Fischer, Kalan Jones, Ryker Fyfe and Chase Reis and former assistant coach Bryan Mabel.

There will be a luncheon for the inductees at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Balz Banquet Hall. Tickets are $25 either at the door or at the GISH AD office.

Tomlin said a goal for the Islander football hall of fame is to honor the Islander greats of the past and is glad to see two of his former players in Fyfe and Reis get inducted as well.

“It’s a huge weekend for our program. I look forward to it every year, meeting the legends of our program. Having them around and having them meet our kids is great,” Tomlin said. “And having former athletes get inducted is rewarding when you have that close personal connection with them and their families. I’m so proud of both Chase and Ryker. It’s a huge event for us for a program and it’s turning into a bigger event.”