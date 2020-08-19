HAMAR: Pandemic always lurking in background

Some things are the same as Nebraska high schools head into the 2020 fall sports season.
Coaches and players are excited about the upcoming season. As always, they have set goals that they are hoping to achieve before the season winds down.
But everyone knows this year is different. While they are excited to get it started, there is always the pandemic that the entire world is going through lurking in the background.
Things are different for the girls golf teams as well. Getting through this is a day-by-day thing for them, just like all the other sports that have resumed this summer.
You just never know what the next day will bring, although it would seem that if any sport can keep playing this fall, it would be golf.
“We absolutely hope that if things go bad, people recognize that golf is one of those sports you can play year around,” Northwest coach Alex Hull said. “We’re really hoping for a season.”
Yes, golf is a sport where social distancing can be accomplished without many problems. Try doing that with football.
But there are other things that can be done.
“Golf kind of naturally lends itself to social distancing,” Hull said. “They’re keeping their own scorecards. We’re not trading scorecards, and just keeping that distance like when they’re on the greens they’re taking turns.
“Again, it’s a sport that was still going on during all that so it lends itself nicely to social distancing.”
The players know what they have to do, but the different classes and districts may have slightly different approaches to it all. Class B may be different from Class A.
“I know we have to wear masks on the way to and from golf,” Northwest senior Lanie Fry said. “And we don’t have scorekeepers this year and we are not allowed to trade cards. There might be other stuff but I’m not sure yet.”
No doubt Fry and her teammates will learn about requirements as they go along. Another change may be the way medals are presented. There might not be a big ceremony after the invitationals where all the players and coaches gather around and the scores are read and medals are presented.
That may still be a little up in the air for some.
“The big recommendation was to not do that, but I think if you have an area with a lot of space that could probably still happen,” Hull said. “I’m guessing we’re not going to have award ceremonies. That’s most of the guidance we were given. I think as we go through this we’ll have more and more clarity all the time.”
Hull, who is returning four of five from a state tournament team a year ago, is taking a positive approach to it all.
“You kind of look for the blessings, and maybe one of the blessings is golf is a sport girls can still play in April, in May, in those nice few days we might have gotten in March,” Hull said. “They took it as an opportunity. Like we talked about, you have an obstacle or an opportunity in front of you. They found an opportunity.”
Grand Island Senior High is approaching the pandemic differently. The Islander players are going to be wearing masks on the course as well.
“The girls are a little bit bummed out about having to wear masks on the golf course and some of those things,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “But like we told them if that’s the biggest thing that we have to do to ensure that these kids get a fall season, then that’s not that much.”
Slough practices what he preaches. He was masked up for this interview last week at Riverside Golf Club.
“With the social distancing kind of in place that you have in golf, you can probably be okay without it, but we’re just not taking any chances,” Slough said. “We want to make sure that these kids have an opportunity to compete. We want to make sure that we have kids in our building at Grand Island Senior High, so we’re going to do everything we possibly can to accomplish that.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.