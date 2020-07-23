HASTINGS — Hastings Five Points Bank shut down Home Federal for a doubleheader sweep Thursday at Duncan Field.
In the first game, Laif Hultine held Home Federal to two hits while striking out nine and walking none in an 8-0 six-inning victory.
Mike Boeve, JT Cafferty, Jacob Shaw and Macrae Huyser all had two hits for Hastings (25-6).
Jay Gustafson and Nick Leduc had the lone hits for Home Federal.
In the second game, Jake Schroeder limited Home Federal to one run on two hits over six innings to lead Hastings to a 7-1 win.
Boeve went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Hastings while Sam Hartman had two hits for Home Federal (13-15).
Home Federal 000 000—0 2 2
Hastings 002 015—8 10 1
WP—Hultine. LP—Kissack. 2B—H, Boeve.
Home Federal (13-15) 000 001 0—1 3 0
Hastings (25-6) 131 200 x—7 7 1
WP—Schroeder. LP—Johnson. 2B—H, Boeve. 3B—H, Boeve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.