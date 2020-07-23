Legion_Baseball_Logo

HASTINGS — Hastings Five Points Bank shut down Home Federal for a doubleheader sweep Thursday at Duncan Field.

In the first game, Laif Hultine held Home Federal to two hits while striking out nine and walking none in an 8-0 six-inning victory.

Mike Boeve, JT Cafferty, Jacob Shaw and Macrae Huyser all had two hits for Hastings (25-6).

Jay Gustafson and Nick Leduc had the lone hits for Home Federal.

In the second game, Jake Schroeder limited Home Federal to one run on two hits over six innings to lead Hastings to a 7-1 win.

Boeve went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Hastings while Sam Hartman had two hits for Home Federal (13-15).

Home Federal 000 000—0 2 2

Hastings 002 015—8 10 1

WP—Hultine. LP—Kissack. 2B—H, Boeve.

Home Federal (13-15) 000 001 0—1 3 0

Hastings (25-6) 131 200 x—7 7 1

WP—Schroeder. LP—Johnson. 2B—H, Boeve. 3B—H, Boeve.

