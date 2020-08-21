 Skip to main content
Independent area players to watch in 2020
Macey Bosard, Northwest

5-11, Junior, Outside hitter

Bosard finished with 215 kills and 325 digs to help the Vikings to their 19th straight trip to the state volleyball tournament.

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC

6-1, Junior, Middle hitter

The Crusader junior led the Crusader blocking with 82.

Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC

6-1, Senior, Middle hitter

Hamburger led the area with a .375 hitting efficiency for the C-2 runner-up Hawkettes.

Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul

5-8, Senior, Outside hitter

Jakubowski led a balanced Wildcat attack with 309 kills, along with 211 digs and 52 ace serves.

Cassidy Knust, Aurora

5-3, Senior, Libero

Knust led the area with 605 digs last year.

Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul

5-3, Senior, Libero

The two-time All-Heartland Super Squad libero already has the C-1 career record for digs with 1,741 digs.

Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton

6-0, Senior, Middle hitter

Plumbtree had 390 kills for the Warriors, who were a match away from the state tournament.

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul

6-0, Junior, Setter

Poppert guided a very balanced St. Paul offense with 950 set assists for the C-1 runner-up Wildcats.

Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central

5-8, Senior, Outside hitter

Scott guided the Patriots with 339 kills with a .206 hitting efficiency.

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow

5-3, Junior, Setter

Scott dished out 843 set assists for the Indians, who finished fourth at the C-1 state tourney last year.

Gracie Woods, Grand Island CC

6-0, Sophomore, Outside hitter

Woods finished with 274 kills as a freshman for the C-2 champion Crusaders.

Ashlyn Wright, Central Valley

5-7, Senior, Outside Hitter

Wright hammered down 249 kills to help the Cougars into the Class D-1 state tourney.

Others to watch

Ellie Apfel, Northwest; Sophia McKinney, Northwest; Teegan Hansel, St. Paul; Addi Kirkegaard, Hastings St. Cecilia; Carley Norlen, Hastings; Dacey Sealey, Hastings; Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul; Raina Cattau, Aurora, Kassidy Hudson Aurora; Jessica Babcock, Adams Central; Claire Caspersen, Northwest; Rylie McNelis, Northwest; Kya Scott, Broken Bow; Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton.

