Islanders finish tied for second at home invitational

Jared Leheckha came in with an 83, while Ayden Kenkel shot an 86 and Harrison Wooden carded a 90.

“I’m proud of what Marcus and Henry did today. They had great rounds. Marcus has shown this ability for a couple of years now,” Kuebler said. “Henry, along with everyone else on the team, has put in a lot of time because they are hungry and want to do well together. They set a goal at the beginning of the year to get out of districts and see how high we can go at state. This is a great first step.”

But before the medal presentation, the Islanders thought they were going to be in a playoff for the team title with the Junior Jays. A few minutes later, it was discovered that Westside took the title.

Despite that, Kuebler said he feels that’s only going to add fuel to the fire after coming up short for that opportunity of playing for a title, especially at their home invite.

“The kids were excited when they thought they going to go to a playoff, but when we found out we weren’t and missed it by one stroke, the kids started to reflect back on their round to say what they could have done different to gain that one or two strokes more. I think is going to help them build on that hunger to get better,” he said.