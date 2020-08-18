The Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team had one of its best finishes at the state cross country meet in a while last year.
The Islanders finished with two medalists and took fifth in Class A.
Grand Island returns one of those medalists along with three other runners who competed on that team. That has coach Scott Hirchert excited for the 2020 season, especially since a majority of them ran a lot over the summer.
“Some of those runners returning have put in a lot of miles over the summer,” he said. “Hopefully that will pay for those guys during the season.”
Juan Garcia is the lone medalist returning for Grand Island. The Islander junior finished eighth last year at the state meet.
Gage Long, Payton Sindelar and Jerome Silva are the other runners returning that ran at state last year.
“Juan had a great year for us last year and he’s put in a lot of miles this summer. If we can keep him healthy and get him back to the state cross country meet, he should do very well,” Hirchert said. “Gage, Payton and Jerome add a great nucleus for us and we have some young kids that can step up for us. The kids are eager to get the season started and show people what they can do.”
The girls return four letterwinners from last year’s team in Aubrey Pikop, Macy McDonald, Meleny Ceballos and Myleigh Lawver.
Hirchert said he’s been pleased with what the girls have done during the long offseason.
“Just like our boys, our girls put together some great miles during the spring and summer, as far as organizing runs,” Hirchert said. “They showed a lot of growth, leadership, and maturity in taking care of stuff on their own. Hopefully that will translate into some improvement for them this year. You want to see your kids get faster during the course of the year.”
Hirchert said that in order for the season to be successful for not only the Islanders, but other teams across the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic going on, they need to make sure they follow the guidelines as far as wearing masks and social distancing whenever possible.
“We need to stay healthy for one thing,” Hirchert said. “With this COVID-19 stuff, you just never know. It’s got a lot of the same symptoms as the flu or a cold. A kid comes down with a stuffy nose or a fever, they are going be quarantined for 14 days or something else. We’re not sure. But so far, the kids have done a great job in making sure they are doing their part to make sure that we have a season.”
The Islanders are set to start their season at the Lexington Invite on Sept. 3.
