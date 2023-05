Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dinsdale picks up first win of season

The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team picked up its first win of the season.

The Grand Island juniors picked up a 6-2 win over Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus Thursday.

Glen Griffin led the offense by going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Brody Davidson got the win after giving up only one hit and had nine strikeouts.

Dinsdale Auto 6, DCB 2

DCB 000 20-2 1 2

Dinsdale Auto 123 00-6 5 0

WP-Davidson. LP-Fries. 2B-TDA: Mack.