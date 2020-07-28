Legion_Baseball_Logo

PWG eliminates U-Save Pharmacy

PALMER — Top-seeded Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley scored its runs in the bottom of sixth inning to down U-Save Pharmacy 2-1 Tuesday in the Mid-Nebraska League tournament’s East Division semifinals.

Michael Moreno drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the top of the fifth to put U-Save ahead.

PWG answered with a two-out, two-run single by Trevor Cargill in the sixth.

Five PWG pitchers combined to give up two hits while striking out 13 and walking six.

Moreno took the loss in a complete-game effort, allowing no earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

U-Save Pharmacy finished its season with a 10-12 record.

U-Save 000 010 0—1 2 2

PWG 000 002 x—2 2 0

WP—Cargill. LP—Moreno. Sv.—Nekloliczak.

Kearney sweeps Five Points Bank

KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 brought Five Points Bank’s season to a disappointing closure by picking up a sweep in Grand Island’s finale.

Five Points couldn’t manage a hit in a 10-0 five-inning loss in the second game.

Kearney scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the opener 9-8 in walk-off fashion.

Riley Plummer led Five Points by going 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs. Cole Bauer went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI while Seth Myers had a pair of hits.

Five Points finished its season with a 24-9 record.

Five Points 221 030 0—8 11 2

Kearney 114 010 2—9 10 3

LP—Ford. 2B—FP, Nelson.

Five Points 000 00—0 0 2

Kearney 107 2x—10 8 2

LP—Nelson.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments