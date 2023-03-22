In lieu of publishing boys All-State basketball teams, I chose to go with this format since I was busier with PA work this season, although it did afford me the opportunity to see more talent throughout the state.
So here they are, my 2023 Nebraska high school Basketball Dazzling Performers.
Class A’s Dazzling (Baker’s) Dozen Performers
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 6-3, Senior
Jaden Jackson, Bellevue West, 6-4, Junior
Alec Noonen-Elkhorn South, 6-2, Senior
Landon Pokorski, Gretna, 6-1, Junior
Derek Rollins, Millard North, 6-4, Sophomore
Jeff Rozelle, Gretna, 6-6, Senior
Kevin Stubblefield-Omaha Westside, 6-4, Junior
People are also reading…
Carter Mick-Lincoln East, 6-2, Junior
Neal Mosser-Millard North, 6-2, Junior
Antallah Sandlin’el-Lincoln North Star, 6-8, Senior
Tate Odvody-Omaha Westside, 6-4, Senior
Bangot Dak-Lincoln Southeast, 6-9, Senior
River Johnston-North Platte, 6-2, Senior
**************************************************
Class B’s Dazzling Dozen Performers
Connor Millikan-Platteview, 6-1, Senior
J J Ferrin-Omaha Skutt Catholic, 6-2, Senior
Jake Brack-Omaha Skutt Catholic, 6-9, Senior
Trey Bird-Bennington, 6-2, Senior
Ryan Seevers-York, 6-1, Senior
Ethan Yungstum-Elkhorn-, 6-5, Senior
Aidan McDowell-Crete, 6-4, Junior
Kellon Harris-Scottsbluff, 6-2, Senior
Barrett Boesinger-Norris, 6-0, Sophomore
Maxwell Greeley-Gering, 6-1, Senior
Harrison Long-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 5-10, Junior
Trey Moseman-Platteview, 6-1, Senior
**************************************************
Class C-1’s Dazzling Dozen Performers
Brooks Kissinger-Ashland-Greenwood, 6-3, Senior
Quientan McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 6-10, Junior
Jeron Gager-Ogallala, 5-11, Senior
Mavrick Binder-Auburn, 6-0, Junior
Ben Brahmer-Pierce, 6-6, Senior
Harry Caskey-Ogallala, 6-4, Junior
Lance Classen-O’Neill, 6-1, Senior
Marcus Glock-Wahoo, 6-0, Junior
Ayden Zikmund-Central City, 6-3, Junior
Jackson Hinrichs-Holdrege, 6-1, Senior
Hayden Frank-Malcolm, 6-2, Senior
Dane Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood, 6-3, Junior
**************************************************
Class C-2’s Dazzling Dozen Performers
Carter Ruse, Freeman, 6-2, Senior
Tayje Hadwiger, Amherst, 6-3, Junior
Jackson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6-5, Senior
Carter Siem-Tri-County, 6-1, Senior
Brendyn Ollendick-Elkhorn Valley, 6-1, Senior
Taylen Vetrovsky, Freeman, 6-3, Senior
Carter Miles, Freeman, 6-4, Senior
Cade Johnson-Wakefield, 6-3, Senior
Nolen Eloe-Amherst, 6-0, Junior
Jake Rath-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6-2, Senior
Nolan Timm-Yutan, 5-9, Senior
Jack Poppe-Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-1, Freshman
**************************************************
Class D-1’s Dazzling Dozen Performers
Brecken Erickson, North Platte St. Patrick's, 6-4, Junior
Camden Dalinghaus, Johnson-Brock, 6-1, Sophomore
Jackson Kerchal-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-5, Junior
Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood/Hayes Center, 6-6, Junior
Nick Parriott, Johnson-Brock, 6-3, Senior
Will Moats-North Platte St. Patrick's, 6-1, Senior
Alex Englot, Dundy County/Stratton, 5-10, Senior
Hayden Kramer, Maywood/Hayes Center, 6-5, Senior
Carter Erickson-Elm Creek, 6-3, Senior
Luke Carritt-Mead, 5-11, Senior
Lance Brester-Howells-Dodge, 6-4, Senior
Layne Warrior-Bloomfield, 6-3, Junior
**************************************************
Class D-2’s Dazzling Dozen Performers
Maurice Reide, Lincoln Parkview Christian, 6-2, Senior
Dylan Heine, Wynot, 6-1, Junior
Clayton Moore-Mullen, 6-5, Senior
Riley Bombeck, Shelton, 6-3, Junior
Viktar Kachalouski, Lincoln Parkview Christian, 6-1, Senior
Zach Foxhoven, Wynot, 5-9, Junior
Austyn Saul-Santee, 6-4, Senior
Kale Gustafson-Osceola, 6-6, Junior
Kellen Eggleson-SEM, 6-3, Senior
Isaiah Zelasney-Osceola, 6-1, Senior
Ashton Simmons-Shelton, 6-4, Junior
Joseph Simon-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-4, Junior
**************************************************
*** 18 Freshman Dazzlers***
Class A
Coriahnn Gallatin-Fremont, 5-11, (18.8 ppg/451 points. {3 Pt %=46%, 2 pt%=49%, FT%=84%}
Class B
Nathan Kelly-Scottsbluff, 5-11, (15.2 ppg/380 points)
Chris Garner Jr-Norris, 6-2, (11.6 ppg/301 points)
Class C-1
Andrew Kulus-Omaha Concordia, 5-10, (5.5 ppg/137 points, 58 asst, 30 steals)
Class C-2
Jack Poppe-Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-1, (13.8 ppg/373 points)
Parker Volk-Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-4, (9.0 ppg/242 points)
Corbin Werner-Elkhorn Valley, 6-4, (7.5 ppg/201 points)
Drew Siems-Tri-County, 5-9, (4.4 ppg/119 pts, 37 asst. 21 steals)
Class D-1
Gage Nein-Bridgeport, 5-8, Class D-1, (12.7 ppg/331 points)
Carter Urkoski-High Plains, 6-2, Class D-1, (12.6 ppg/264 points)
Isaac Couch-Mead, 6-1, Class D-1 (5.8 ppg/139 pts, 65 asst, 17 steals, 6 blocks)
Carson McDonald-McCool Junction, 5-11, Class D-1, (12.5 ppg/312 points)
Ethan Latta-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-0, (7.1 ppg/184 pts, 82 asst, 64 steals, 8 blocks)
Brady Koehler-Johnson-Brock, 6-0, (7.0 ppg/182 pts, 18 asst, 30 steals, 4 blocks)
Lane Bybee-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-4, (6.2 ppg/160 pts, 10 asst, 24 steals, 9 blocks)
Class D-2
Gage Hedstrom-O’Neill St. Marys, 6-1, Class D-2 (17.9 ppg/376 points)
Taylor Homan-Crawford, 5-8, Class D-2 (11.6 ppg/266 points)
Logan Levick-Garden County, 5-8, Class D-2, (9.2 ppg/222 points)
**************************************************************