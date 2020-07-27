The Five Points Bank juniors and Columbus split a pair of 6-5 games during a Monday doubleheader at Ryder Park.
Columbus took the first game by scoring twice in the top of the sixth inning.
For Five Points, Cole Sweley pitched five innings of relief, allowing two unearned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
In the second game, Five Points (24-7) won yet another walk-off game in a season full of them. This time it was Kevin Ramos who came through with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ramos finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.
Tyler Fay and Eli Arends each added two hits.
Columbus 130 002 0—6 9 2
Five Points 410 000 0—5 5 2
LP—Sweley. 2B—FP, Ford, Leiting.
Columbus 010 102 1—5 10 3
Five Points (24-7) 032 000 1—6 10 3
WP—Ford. 2B—FP, Arends.
Sutton sweeps past Dinsdale Automotive
SUTTON — Sutton rallied to complete a sweep of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive juniors Monday.
In the second game, Sutton trailed 6-4 entering the bottom of the sixth inning but put up five runs to win 9-6.
Dinsdale Auto (9-16) outhit Sutton 11-7 and was led by three hits from Ayden Beran. Austin Payne added two hits.
In the first game, Sutton scored three runs in both the third and fifth innings to win 7-1.
Sutton only outhit Tom Dinsdale 3-2 but was aided by three Grand Island errors and 11 walks.
Tom Dinsdale 001 000 0—1 2 3
Sutton 003 031 x—7 3 2
WP—Stark. LP—Thorne. 2B—S, Bonnell.
Dinsdale Auto (9-16) 102 201 0—6 11 3
Sutton 002 205 x—9 7 3
WP—Bonnell. LP—Kleint. Sv.—Jones. 3B—DA, Thorne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.