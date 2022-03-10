No. 1 Omaha Skutt pulls away from Adams Central in Class B semifinals

LINCOLN — After battling No. 1-rated Omaha Skutt Catholic toe to toe in the first half, Adams Central finally cracked.

Leading 21-18, the SkyHawks finished the third quarter with an 18-2 run and never looked back in a 55-31 victory over the Patriots Thursday afternoon in the Class B state tournament semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We got in a hurry quite a bit there in that third quarter and they just rushed a lot of our shots,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “We never really got into an offensive set, probably for the first 4-5 minutes of that third quarter.

“Nothing was falling and there were just a lot of bad turnovers that really changed the course of the game.”

Adams Central committed 26 turnovers — 17 of them coming in the first half. The Patriots were 1 of 9 shooting from the floor in the third quarter as Skutt Catholic pulled away, hitting 7 of 14 field-goal attempts in that span.

“We just felt really uncomfortable, offensively, all game long and obviously that’s a lot of credit to Skutt’s defense,” said Smith, whose team shot 29.4% (10 of 34) from the field. “They force things and make you make quick decisions and go quick.

“We knew that going into it, but you can talk about it all you want before a game, but until you experience the speed at which they play, it’s hard.”

Leading 21-16 at halftime despite forcing 17 Adams Central turnovers, SkyHawks coach Kip Colony said he urged his squad to continue putting heavy defensive pressure on the Patriots.

“We weren’t getting a lot out of it at first, but I kept telling the kids to keep at it and keep at it because we were going to wear them down,” Colony said. “That’s kind of what happened in the second half. We were able to run our transition offense and that made a huge difference.

“(Adams Central) looked pretty tired at the end and that helped us.”

Peyton McCabe scored 10 points and had five assists to lead Skutt Catholic (26-1) into Saturday’s Class B championship game against Elkhorn North. Addison Burt added 12 points for the SkyHawks, who shot just 27.4%, but had 62 field-goal attempts — 28 more than the Patriots.

Rachel Goodon had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Lauryn Scott had seven points and 11 boards for Adams Central (23-4). Patriots’ leading scorer Libby Traush was limited to two points — 13.3 below her pre-tournament scoring average — on 1-of-8 shooting.

“It was 100% lock her down — she’s unbelievable,” Colony said of Skutt’s defensive approach to Trausch. “I watched seven, eight games and she’s everything: quick release, great shooter and driver. We thought if we could get her frustrated a little bit, we kind of felt like their team goes through her and I think we did a good job.”

Smith agreed.

“They did a great job, defensively, on (Trausch),” Smith said. “It was hard for her to get open looks and easy looks that we’ve gotten all year long with her.”

The Patriots were bidding to reach the program’s first state final since winning Class C-1 in 1995. Despite falling short, Smith said he was proud of his team’s season.

“It was obviously a tall task today and our girls stepped up to the challenge in the first half,” Smith said. “We struggled in the third, but this team has been in a dogfight all year long. They’ve done so many great things as a team.

“They play together. They play with a lot of heart and it has just been a true pleasure to call myself coach for this team.”