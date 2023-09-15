CENTRAL CITY – Ethan Smith might have surprised a lot of people at the Central City Invite Thursday.

Even himself.

The Northwest freshman went ahead of Lexington’s Isac Portillo-Munoz at the middle part of the race and never gave it up. Smith went on to win the race at 15:58.43 at Valley View Golf Course.

He won the race over Lexington’s Lazaro Adame, who was second at 16:21.19. Lexington won the boys race with 14 points, while Aurora won the girls with 35 points.

Smith said he was not only excited to win his first high school race but to beat the Lexington runners, whose team has won the past two state championships.

“I really can’t believe it,” Smith said. “I’m very happy with how I did. I tried to stick with the Lexington runners for as long as I could and I just took off when I did. Lexington is the two-time defending state champs, you just need to let them do their thing. I thought why not push a little faster so I did. It worked out.”

And once Smith passed Portillo-Munoz, he did not give him that lead as he pulled away to a dominating win. Northwest coach Joel Hope said he wanted Smith to not get off to a quick start as he wanted him to have some energy for the end.

“He starts trying to lead every race and some guys have been able to catch up with him in the late stages,” Hope said. “We’ve been working on the middle part of the race and having enough gas in the tank to run that last part really well. He executed that very well.”

Smith said he knows there’s plenty of season left but he knows the win will do nothing but give him confidence for the rest of the season.

“I just need to keep improving because I know those runners will keep improving and see where I can get to at the end of the season,” Smith said. “Coming in and beating those Lexington runners is great because they are great runners.”

The girls’ race was a much different story. Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson took the lead from the very beginning and was never threatened.

The Eagle senior won the race at 19.47.34, 20 seconds ahead of Northwest’s Olivia Chapman.

Swanson said she wanted to get off to a good start.

“That was part of the game plan. I wanted to get a good first mile time,” Swanson said. “I felt pretty good throughout the race as it gets tougher near the end of the race.”

Swanson and the Eagles were one of the smaller schools at the meet as there were schools from Class B and C. She said she enjoyed running against the bigger schools.

“There were some great runners in the bigger classes and I love running against them,” Swanson said.

Chapman was around fifth around the 1-mile mark but slowly started to move up spots and eventually got to the second spot and never gave that up, which pleased Hope.

“She works so hard and is an incredible leader for us,” Hope said. “She keeps getting better and better for us. She puts in the miles and it shows. She really ran well for us.”

Caden Sheffield also medaled for the Vikings boys, which won the tiebreaker over Aurora with 68 points for second place. The girls sixth with 90 points with Marissa Miles also medaling in finishing 11th (21:42.08). Hope said he was pleased with what he saw.

“This is a meet that has quality runners at every class and that’s a reason why we love coming here,” Hope said. “They are able to push us to fast times and today was no different. The boys had another battle with Aurora and the girls just continue to get better.”

The Aurora girls had four medalists to help them win the meet 35 points, while Nebraska Christian was second with 70 points.

Kendal Wineteer led the Huskies with a fourth-place finish (20:33.37), while Ella Eggleston was fifth (20:52.83). Alexis Ericksen was 12th (21:45.30) and Kailey Dick was 14th (21:52.02).

George Pilsl led the Grand Island Central Catholic boys by placing 24th (18:00.36), while Allison Haney paced the girls by finishing 57th (24:49.11).

Central City Invite

BOYS

Lexington 14, Northwest 68, Aurora 68, Minden 77, Broken Bow 80, Ord 124, Schuyler 137, Nebraska Christian 144, Elkhorn Valley 149, Central City 150, Grand Island CC 174, EMF 224.

Medalists

1, Smith, NW, 15:58.43; 2, Adame, LEX, 16:17.75; 3, Portillo-Munoz, LEX, 16:21.19; 4, Cruz, LEX, 16:26.05; 5, Rodriguez, LEX, 16:29.17; 6, Gautier, AUR, 16:44.43; 7, Swanson, NC, 16:51.41; 8, Evans, AUR, 16:58.75; 9, Cederburg, MIN, 16:59.06; 10, Hernandez, SCH, 17:07.28; 11, Sheffield, NW, 17:08.95; 12, Hansen, BB, 17:09.50; 13, Fischer, NC, 17:16.80; 14, Severance, ORD, 17:23.48; 15, Jameson, MIN, 17:25.51.

GIRLS

Team Standings

Aurora 35, Nebraska Christian 70, Broken Bow 84, Elkhorn Valley 87, Minden 89, Northwest 90, Lexington 100, Schuyler 111, Central City 137, Fullerton 150, Madison 187.

Medalists

1, Swanson, NC, 19:47.34; 2, Chapman, NW, 20:07.97; 3, Calmo, LEX, 20:16.89; 4, Wineteer, AUR, 20:33.37; 5, Eggleston, AUR, 20:52.83; 6, Kuchar, EV, 20:59.99; 7, Schauda, BB, 21:03.49; 8, Deanda, SCH, 21:08.27; 9, Davis, CC, 21:40.93; 10, Converse, LEX, 21:41.37; 11, Miles, NW, 21:42.08; 12, Ericksen, AUR, 21:42.08; 13, Hackel, NC, 21:46.14; 14, Dick, AUR, 21:52.02; 15, Rehtus, MIN, 22:12.92.