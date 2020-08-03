Fall sports will begin in Nebraska high schools on schedule.
The Nebraska School Activities Association board reaffirmed its decision Monday with a series of votes approving the way for football, volleyball, girls golf, boys tennis, softball and cross country to start on time Aug. 10.
Eight football teams that have games scheduled on Aug. 21, before the Aug. 27 start date for other season openers, can begin practice either Wednesday or Thursday this week.
It is not clear how the Omaha Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will proceed with activities. Its decision had been expected Monday, but last week a district spokesman said a date and time for an announcement wasn’t set.
NSAA board member Thomas Lee, the principal at Omaha Northwest, floated the possibility that some Omaha-area schools in Class A and Class B want to delay the start of fall sports practices until Aug. 31.
“I’m not sure where we’re at in the metro area,” Lee said during the meeting conducted on Zoom. “Maybe C and D are ready to start. Maybe B is, too. I think there are a lot of these schools in the metro area that have the same concerns, but do we start at different times for A and B, and C and D?
“I have to bring that up not to throw a monkey wrench in things, but if (the NSAA) starts on time you’re not going to see a lot of those schools starting until Aug. 31 or later.”
Jay Bellar, the executive director of the NSAA, responded that “we don’t know if Aug. 31 is going to be any different than Aug. 10.
“And so (for) schools that feel that way, which they’re doing what’s best for those schools and we understand that, why wouldn’t we let them come in then and participate because if we cut them short, we start late, and it doesn’t get any better, they’re not going to get anything in.”
The board voted 8-0 on the reopening plans for each fall sport. Bellar said schools may receive those plans by the end of the week. Among the recommendations is shrinking the size of tournaments or meets.
No action was taken regarding transfer rules.
“We have a rational basis for our rules,” NSAA legal counsel Rex Schultze said. “Until a court tells us that our transfer rule is somehow unconstitutional, I would strongly encourage us to stay with what we have now.
“If we start allowing transfers because one school decides to have football and another school doesn’t, or any other sport, that precedent, as you all can imagine, would severely damage our responsibility to maintaining a level playing field and equity.”
Nate Neuhaus, the NSAA’s assistant director who oversees football, said if the state starts football season on time and keeps its nine-week schedule (or an eight-game slate for eight-man), “we can figure out the playoffs on the back end if needed, and make adjustments.
“If we start on time, that allows those schools that want to start late to do so. And their games won’t hurt them if they can’t play, and then they can join the schedule and join the season when they feel comfortable doing so. They can still get five or six games in as the season progresses.
“We’re giving opportunities for everybody to fluidly play in a greater amount of time in those first nine weeks.”
In all sports, there may be contests that can’t be played because of COVID-19. To be considered a “no contest” and not affect the point standings, it will require the district health department of the requesting school to sign off on it.
Postponed contests may be made up later in the season. The NSAA will maintain lists of games called off so schools could arrange for replacement games. Since such games were not on original schedules, they would not count toward the point standings.
NSAA board member Jon Cerny, the school superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie, said Dr. John-Martin Lowe from the University of Nebraska Medical Center visited his school last week. From Lowe’s comments, Cerny said, “unless somebody is actually doing something to send that projectile fluids out or droplets out, I feel pretty confident that outdoor activities are going to be fine.
“I’m just really concerned about the indoor ones, who are we letting into our building that we don’t know anything about nor are we doing any temperature checks. I’m talking about fans and spectators.”
Cerny said Lowe told him that in the previous week, 20 youth sports teams in eastern Nebraska had members test positive for COVID.
“That concerns me a little bit too, as far as moving forward,” Cerny said. “I hope everything’s being honest and that kids are not, and parents are not, keeping things from us so just that their kids can play.”
