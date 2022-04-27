PREP NOTEBOOK: Athletes shine during 2022 Central Nebraska Track meet

I have watched many versions of the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships over the years.

I have witnessed many outstanding performances by amazing student athletes, even before I was working at the Independent.

But I think many people would agree with me that this might have been one of the better meets its ever had during the 30 years this meet has been on.

The meet featured two records as well as many personal bests by the athletes.

Northwest’s Reba Mader set the meet record in the girls 400 after running a 57.89, just holding off Ansley-Litchfield’s Carli Bailey, - the returning outstanding girls athlete - who finished in 58.39. The previous mark was held by Henderson’s Stella Klassen, who ran a 58.0 in 1996. That helped Mader earn the most outstanding girls athlete of the meet.

Aurora’s Gage Griffith had an impressive day in his events to help him get the outstanding boys athlete of the meet. Griffith, a Wyoming track and field recruit, set school records in both events as he won the shot put at 60-10 1/2 and the discus at 186-3. The shot put throw broke Dalton Peters’ 59-11 mark set in 2017 and the discus throw broke Tom Kropp’s throw of 182-10, set in 1971. The discus throw also put him third on the all-time charts.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts set a meet record in the boys 800 after running a 1:55.83. The time broke Adams Central’s Russ Ivey’s time of 1:57.4, set in 1998.

But how tough was this meet?

Take a look at the boys 400.

The race featured two returning state champions. St. Paul’s Conner Wells, the Class B champion, holds off Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney, the Class D champion, to win the race at 49.26. Zelasney finished at 49.31.

Also to note from that race, St. Paul’s Rylan Birkby was third at 49.88 and GICC’s Brayton Johnson came in fourth at 50.09.

According to athletic.net as of Wednesday afternoon, the finishes by Wells, Zelasney and Birkby are the second- through fourth-best times ran in the state regardless of class, while Johnson enters at No. 7 and also the top time ran in Class C. Before Monday, there was only one athlete that had ran under 50 seconds in the state.

In all, according to athletic.net, there were a total of 27 athletes that cracked the top 10 charts in the state regardless of class.

Four of those athletes took over the top spot. Alberts’ 800 time, while Griffith’s throw in the discus, GICC’s Marissa Rerucha mark of 12-1 in the girls pole vault, which put her third in the Independent All-Time All-Area leaders and Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts’ 39.62 in the 300 hurdles.

Also, a total of 92 athletes, counting the relay teams as one, had marks during the meet that put them into the top 10 in their class in each event with 23 of those marks being the top mark in their classes. A few others who competed at the meet already had their marks at the top spot of their classes as well as moving up or getting on this week’s Independent All-Area charts.

Other notables from the meet:

- The Northwest girls had a chance to showcase its depth. The Vikings won six events and brought home a total of 11 medals. That included the 200 with Avyn Urbanski, Samantha Roby and Kyra Ray going 1-2-3 (26.07, 26.71 and 25.83, respectively) in the event. Urbanski brought home two other firsts in the 100 (12.44) and was a member of the 400 relay (50.20) with Ray, Mings and Emma Harb. To go along with her win in the 400, Mader was also part of the winning 1,600 relay with Mings, Roby and Whitney Loman.

The other NW win came from Aizlynn Krafka, took the 110 hurdles (15.82).

- Another record was almost set in the girls long jump. Fullerton junior Teagan Gonsior, who had already won the event at 17-0, scratched on her final attempt. However, the Warrior coaches wanted to get a mark. It was marked at 18-3. If Gonsior, who is the returning Class D girls champion in the event, didn’t scratch and depending where she would have left on the board, Gonsior might have broken GICC’s Jenny Green’s record of 18-1 set in 2003.

- Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas won three events. The Hawkette junior won the 800 (2:27.24) and 1,600 (5:38.64) and was a member of the 3,200 relay (10:06.49), with Erin Sheehy, Jill Parr and Chloe Rossow.

So as I close the books on this year’s CNTC, congratulations to all the athletes who took part in the event and good luck to all of you for the rest of the season.

Grand Island soccer teams hosting home district games Saturday

The Grand Island Senior High soccer teams will host district games on Saturday.

The girls will open the Class A District 1 Tournament against Lincoln North Star at 4 p.m. The winner will play at No. 1-seed Omaha Marian at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tranquility Field.

The boys will open the A-2 tournament against Omaha Northwest at 6:30 p.m. with the winner taking on No. 1-seed Omaha Creighton Prep at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Creighton Prep.

The Class B subdistricts will be released sometime Thursday.

Other prep notables during the week:

- Northwest’s Lupe Sanchez had herself a nice start to the beginning of the week. The freshman scored half of the Vikings 14 goals in two days. She scored four goals in a 4-0 win over Lexington on Monday, then scored three more during a 10-0 win over Crete on Tuesday. In all, Sanchez has 23 goals on the season.

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.

