Seniors bring experience for St. Paul

The time is now for St. Paul.
With 18 players back with starting experience from an 11-1 team that advanced to the Class C-2 semifinals, the Wildcats hope to take things a step further with a senior class that has helped lead the program’s resurgence.
“We’re really excited to get back at it and start playing games,” said one of those key seniors, running back/linebacker Eli Larson. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work, and the junior and sophomore classes behind us have been working hard, too. We just hope that we have that chance to keep playing.”
With an air of uncertainty surrounding high school sports in the time of a worldwide pandemic, teams appreciate every chance that they have to play.
And for St. Paul, there are plenty of reasons to keep the fingers crossed that the 2020 season can be played to completion.
“For this season, the guys have high expectations,” said coach Rusty Fuller, who is entering his seventh year with the Wildcats. “This (senior) class has had those high expectations all through junior high and high school. It’s one of those classes that people talk about.
“The junior class also has a lot of talent and there are some nice sophomores. I think we should have a really good year.”
St. Paul’s semifinal appearance last year was the first in school history and a long way from two winless seasons immediately prior to Fuller’s arrival.
That leads to hopes for even more before this senior class departs.
“Everything that we did last year drives you to want even more,” Larson said. “We want to get to Lincoln.”
That road would look different and is probably more difficult to navigate this year. St. Paul bumped up to Class C-1, where it is listed No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason rankings.
The Wildcats open up the season against last season’s runner-up and preseason No. 4 Pierce, then goes to No. 3 Kearney Catholic in Week 3. No. 8 Gothenburg and No. 7 Adams Central are also on the schedule.
“We really like those challenges,” Larson said. “Last year, our schedule wasn’t too tough at times, no disrespect to anybody. This year we know that we’re going to have to be focused and ready to play every week.”
Fuller said the strength of schedule is the biggest change with moving up a class, but he said that can also be a positive.
“Last year we’d win games by two or three touchdowns where this year I think we have four or five games that will go down to the wire,” he said. “They’re going to be four-quarter battles.
“But we need that. Last year we were not battle tested when we reached the playoffs. This year we will be since we play four teams that are in the top 10.”
With a 2,000-yard rusher in Larson returning behind a massive offensive line, the Wildcats should be ready for those challenges.
Having already gained 3,417 yards with 54 touchdowns over the past two seasons, Larson still strives to become an even more diverse running back.
“I’ve been working on a couple of things,” said Larson, who has six NCAA Div. II offers and has drawn some DI interest. “I’ve improved my hole vision and I’ve added a couple of moves. I used to be a straight power back who would try to run people over. Now I can make a move and go around defenders.”
And Larson loves running behind his offensive line.
“It’s so easy,” he said. “Once I get past them, then it’s a good deal. I want to shake their hands after every block. They keep me safe.”
Those good-sized linemen returning to the starting lineup include Kaleb Pedersen (6-3, 315), Dawson Fox (6-5, 285) and Nathan Scheer (6-2, 250).
“We’re huge up front,” Fuller said. “We have five guys over 300 and five more over 250. We have 10 linemen of that size and then we’ve got good skill kids like Larson, (RB Trevor) Dugan, (QB Brenden) Knapp, (WR Rylan) Birkby and (WR Tommy) Wroblewski.”
The Wildcats only passed for 86 yards per game last year while rushing for 303 yards. Fuller expects a bit more balance this season.
“Last year we were 83% run and 17% pass,” he said. “We didn’t need to pass in some games. This year we’re going to have to pass 25-30% of the time to be successful.
“I think we’re ready for that. Brenden put in a lot of work during the offseason to improve as a passer, and he’s a three-year starter now. He has a lot of confidence.”
Larson said the Wildcats are excited about getting the season underway, especially after the difficult times caused by COVID-19 concerns earlier this year.
“State basketball was tough,” he said. “We made it to the state tournament for the first time in 24 years, and then you go down there and only your parents can watch you play.”
Also a baseball standout, Larson was going to play on the first high school team fielded as part of a co-op between St. Paul and Palmer. But that inaugural season got wiped out along with the rest of the spring sports season around the state.
“It was up in the air how good we were going to be,” he said. “We had a lot of good teams on our schedule. But we were excited that we were going to play.”
But with Friday’s home opener against Pierce looking like a go, the emotions of beginning a highly anticipated football season are rising.
“We’ll be excited to take the field,” Larson said. “As long as fans are all wearing masks, everyone can attend the game. I think we’ll probably have more fans there than usual.”
Among other area 11-man football teams to watch this season:
- Hastings: The Tigers already kicked off their season last Friday and didn’t disappoint while going on the road to top Class A Lincoln North Star 35-8.
Class B preseason No. 4-rated Hastings returns eight starters on offense and seven on defense from an 8-3 squad.
Senior quarterback Jarrett Synek might have been only 8-for-24 passing in the opener, but he made every completion count to the tune of 261 yards and four touchdowns.
- Aurora: After a successful two-year stint in Class C-1 — including winning the 2018 state title — the Huskies return to Class B with an intriguing home opener on Friday against Class A North Platte.
Aurora returns five starters on offense and eight on defense from a 7-4 team, but is still overall a fairly young and talented squad.
Juniors Mack Owens (RB/LB), Gage Griffith (OL), Breckyn Papineau (LB) and Aaron Jividen (DL) should all make big impacts, and Carlos Collazo started last year as a freshman at safety and will also move into the running back spot this season.
- Adams Central: The Patriots graduated a large senior class from an 11-1 team that was undefeated until the Class C-1 semifinals.
But Adams Central does have a strong nucleus returning with three starters on offense and six on defense. Two-way starters Tyler Slechta (WR/DB) and Sam Hemberger (G/DE) will form a solid foundation as the Patriots look to quickly reload.
- Ord: After going 7-4 last year, the Chanticleers move down to Class C-2 and bring eight returning starters on both sides of the ball as they do so.
Expectations are high for an experienced team that believes it has gained some valuable depth. Tough, strong playmaker Tommy Stevens returns at running back and linebacker while Riley Setlik (6-4, 290) anchors the lines.