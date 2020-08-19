Vikings return strong nucleus

Hull also has more players to work with this year with 15 girls out for golf.

“It’s one of the biggest we’ve had for a while,” Hull said. “That’s a big group. We have plenty of young players, but we also return plenty of experience. We have four of five who were on last year’s team including individual state qualifier Lanie Fry, but of course the whole team made it to state last year.”

The top four is solid. Fry and Hermisch lead the way along with senior Hailey Schuster and sophomore Olivia Ottman.

But Hull likes the depth the Vikings have this year as he looks to fill that fifth spot on varsity.

“It goes deep,” Hull said. “I would say our five through nine all have a shot right now. Taylor Mazour is someone in that conversation and Callie Collins played a lot so she’s in there. Amber Muhlbach is another. I’m sure there’s other people, but those are a few of the names that come to mind.

“On any given day, it’s who steps up and it’s the person who steps up the most times who is probably going to get that spot. That’s not to say that we’re totally set on the first four, but we feel pretty confident with them based on the fact they were on the team last year.”