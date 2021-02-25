WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Central City Wrestling

This week, our Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, is the Central City wrestling team. The team came in first place in the team standings at the state wrestling meet this year, with three wrestlers earning first. Video is filmed and edited by Josh Salmon.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Josh Salmon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today