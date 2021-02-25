 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Central City Wrestling
This week, our Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, is the Central City wrestling team. The team came in first place in the team standings at the state wrestling meet this year, with three wrestlers earning first. Video is filmed and edited by Josh Salmon.

