WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Dyson Kunz

Our Athlete of the Week this week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, is Central City wrestler Dyson Kunz. Kunz is now the leader in all-time career wins for Central City. He achieved that mark in Saturday. He’s a defending state champion.
