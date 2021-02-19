 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Isaac Traudt
This week’s Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, is Grand Island Senior High basketball player Isaac Traudt. Traudt scored 57 points in the Islanders 76-74 victory over Norfolk last week, tying the Class A state record for points scored during a game. Video was filmed by Josh Salmon.

