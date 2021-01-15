 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Jed Walford
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Jed Walford

Our Athlete ​of the Week this week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, is Northwest's Jed Walford after leading the Northwest Vikings to victory over Columbus Lakeview.

