WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Kiernan Paulk

This week’s Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, is Wood River’s Kiernan Paulk. In the conference championship game vs. Ord she had 22 points, went 10-for-10 on free throws, 6-for-9 from the floor and had 7 rebounds in the victory.
