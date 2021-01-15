 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Luke Dankert
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Luke Dankert

Our Athlete of the Week this week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, is Luke Dankert of the Grand Island Senior High swim team. He won two of his events in Saturday's meet and had automatic qualifying times for the state competition.

