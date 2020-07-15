Home Federal splits against North Platte
NORTH PLATTE — Home Federal rallied to earn a split with North Platte Wednesday.
After falling behind 6-1 in the second game, the Grand Island seniors scored twice in the top of the seventh to cap off a 7-6 comeback win.
Carson Cahoy doubled home Jay Gustafson, who had singled, to tie the game. With one out, Sam Hartman’s RBI groundout pushed Cahoy home.
Gustafson finished 3 for 4 while Brayden Wenzl added two hits.
Jaden Jurgensmier earned the win by giving up no runs on two hits over five innings of relief work. He struck out six and walked three.
In the opener, North Platte took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and claimed a 6-1 victory.
Rans Sanders went 2 for 4 for Home Federal.
Home Federal 000 010 0—1 4 0
North Platte 300 030 x—6 8 1
WP—Butterfield. LP—Johnson. 2B—NP, Tobey, Kuhlmann.
Home Federal (12-12) 100 400 2—7 9 1
North Platte 240 000 0—6 5 3
WP—J. Jurgensmier. LP—Ruffin. 2B—HF, Buhrman, Cahoy; NP, Johnson. HR—NP, Kreber.
Columbus shuts out U-Save Pharmacy
COLUMBUS — Columbus cruised past the U-Save Pharmacy seniors Wednesday.
Columbus scored three runs in the first inning en route to an 11-0 victory in five.
Braedon Aguilar had the lone hit for U-Save Pharmacy against Columbus pitcher Alex Ritzdorf.
U-Save (7-10) 000 00—0 1 4
Columbus 303 5x—11 7 0
WP—Ritzdorf. LP—Gangwish. 2B—C, Flyr, Young. HR—C, Flyr.
