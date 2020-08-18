Hastings state champion runners return:
Eight individual state champions were crowned at the state cross country meet last year — four boys and four girls. Half of the girl champions came from the city of Hastings. And they are both back this season. Hastings’ Chelsea Espinosa won the Class B girls race in 19:33.3, while St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas captured the D race at 19:15.6. Espinosa, who will be a senior, had no problem in taking her race by eight seconds over Gering’s Tukker Romey. Vargas’ was a little bit of a surprise as the sophomore-to-be beat three-time champion Rylee Rice of Ainsworth by 32 seconds. Both should have solid seasons.
Defending champion Aurora staying in Class C:
Aurora might have surprised everyone last year by capturing the Class C state title. But not so fast. The Huskies have one of the more difficult schedules as they mostly compete against Class B during the course of the season. Aurora might have an opportunity to repeat as they return five of the six runners who competed on last year’s team, including state medalist Dylan Riley (fifth).
St. Paul:
St. Paul had one of its best finishes at the state cross country meet last year. The Wildcats finished third in Class D. St. Paul returns all of their runners that ran at the state meet, including eighth-place finisher Connor Wells. But St. Paul will compete in Class C this year.
Will not having track and field in spring affect cross country?
That remains to be seen. I posted this question on Twitter last week and got quite a response from a lot of coaches from across the state. A few responded with the speed workout on the track will hurt as well as not seeing much competition will likely hurt. But a few coaches said they have more numbers out because of them not having a track season and it also allowed kids to run on their own a lot more. We’ll see how much of an impact it has this season in the early going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.