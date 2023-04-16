While the NBA may not be that popular in Nebraska, with the closest franchises being the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves, I spend a lot of time and energy focused on it throughout the year.

It’s full of divas, millionaires and even a billionaire, but the league showcases the best men’s basketball players from all over the world, and if you follow the storylines, it’s well worth the watch.

And even though my March Madness picks were astoundingly bad this year, I’ve decided to give it another go with the NBA Playoffs. It goes without saying that these are contingent on players staying healthy and being on the court.

After a weekend full of watching the opening round matchups, here are my official predictions for the playoffs.

Eastern Conference Playoffs

This side of the bracket is the easiest for me to predict if all works out. I believe the Milwaukee Bucks will dispatch the Miami Heat in the first round in six games and will do the same to the series winners of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

On the other side, I see the Boston Celtics bringing out the brooms and sweeping the Atlanta Hawks. This is where it gets interesting as the Celtics will see the Philadelphia 76ers and likely future MVP in Joel Embiid in the second round.

Joel Embiid is the first NBA center since Moses Malone in 1982 to average over 30 points per game. In fact, the only other players in the last 40 years to average over 33 ppg are James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Micheal Jordan.

Speaking of Harden, he’s notorious for having flameouts in the playoffs, as is their head coach Doc Rivers, who is the only coach who has blown multiple 3-1 series leads in his career. Embiid has yet to reach a conference finals, and I think it will stay that way, as the Celtics will take the series in seven games.

I picked the Bucks to reach the Finals before the season. However, I can’t right now. They have the best player in the league in my opinion in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he left game one of the first round with a back contusion and was unable to return.

Khris Middleton hasn’t been the same as he was last year and with an aging roster, that spells trouble.

The Celtics have star Jayson Tatum, who continues to make a case as to why he’s a top 10 player in the league. And while his sidekick, Jaylen Brown, may not be happy in his role, they form what of the best guard-forward duo’s in the league.

A lot of the Celtics success going forward depends on the health of Robert Williams III. He got consideration for defensive player of the year last season but has only played in 35 games this season. If he can stay healthy, I like the Celtics to reach the Finals for the second consecutive season.

Celtics 4, Bucks 3

Western Conference Playoffs

The Western Conference is more even top to bottom, which makes this difficult. However, I see the Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, for the right to reach the Finals.

The Suns will get there by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round in five games, as the Clippers may have to rely on Paul George coming back from injury after missing the first round. They will then defeat the Nuggets and two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic in the second round, purely due to being the more star-studded team and having more playoff success in their stars’ careers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have their work cut out for them. I have them beating the Memphis Grizzlies in seven games, again due to injuries. I think they will then take on the Sacramento Kings in the second round and win in seven games, who will have just gone through a seven game series against the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

When the Lakers and the Suns play in the WCF, it will be the first time since 2018 that Durant and LeBron have faced off against each other.

LeBron and Chris Paul have a close relationship, so this one without a doubt will be intense. Davis has bullied DeAndre Ayton in the paint before, and I expect that to happen again.

However, in the end, I believe Durant is a better player than LeBron at this stage in his career and in the NBA, one player can have an impact that’s almost impossible on any other team sport. With his shot making ability, Durant, who began the season with the Brooklyn Nets, will lead the Suns back to the Finals for the second time in the past three years.

Suns 4, Lakers 3

NBA Finals

The storylines in this series would be awesome. Jaylen Brown has openly discussed his displeasure with his role but if the Celtics won the title, they would have to run it back again and make sure he’s in it for the long haul.

A championship for Jayson Tatum would put him in the conversation immediately of being one of the top five players in the NBA. At only 25 years old, he and Brown would have the opportunity to begin a truly remarkable run because of their youth.

And let’s not forget Celtic coach Joe Mazzulla, who wasn’t named head coach until the middle of February after serving as an interim after their previous head coach, Ime Udoka, was suspended for the entire season.

For the Suns, Chris Paul is searching for his first ring and if he got it, with his injury history, I believe he would look at retiring. A ring for CP3 would also mean that the “Point God” would cement his legacy as being a top five point guard all time.

A ring for the Suns would also mean Kevin Durant would get his third ring overall, which many people would view as his first legitimate ring as the other two came when he joined the Warriors team that went 73-9 the season before. It would also mean he could move into being one of the top 15 players of all time on most of everyone’s lists.

I see this series being electrifying, with momentum swaying from game to game but in the end, I see the Suns winning it in game seven, sending Paul off into the sunset if he so chooses.

Suns 4, Celtics 3

Cody Frederick writes sports for The Independent.