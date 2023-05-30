Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After a relatively quick conference finals, the NBA Finals are here, starting on Thursday, June 1st between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Before I break down the series, here’s a brief recap of how we got there.

Eastern Conference Playoffs

I had the Milwaukee Bucks meeting the Boston Celtics here, with the Celtics winning the series in seven games.

The Bucks fell to the Heat in five games in the first round. I contend that this is largely due to the back contusion Giannis Antetokounmpo had in Game 1 that kept him out of the next two games but credit to the Heat, who took care of business.

The Heat then dispatched the New York Knicks in six games, who shocked everyone and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the first round. The Heat-Knicks series wasn’t surprising to me, however, because they had the best player in the series, Jimmy Butler.

On the other side of the bracket, the Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the first round, a sign of trouble down the road. The Celtics then met the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round, who swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

The 76ers had the series nearly wrapped up against the Celtics, up 3-2 with Game 6 at home. Once again, however, coach Doc Rivers and point guard James Harden didn’t show up in the next two games, and the Celtics won in seven games.

In the conference finals, the Heat defeated the Celtics in seven games. Early on in this series, it looked like the Heat would sweep as they won Game 3 by 26 points to go up 3-0 in the series. But the Celtics pulled themselves together and gained some momentum by winning the next two games.

Heading into Saturday’s Game 7, only three teams ever in NBA history after trailing 3-0 have forced a Game 7. None have won. The Celtics didn’t join that list, losing 103-84 in Game 7 to end their season.

Western Conference Playoffs

In the Western Conference Finals, I had the Phoenix Suns meeting the Los Angeles Lakers with the Suns winning in seven games so again, I got one out of the two teams right.

The Suns played the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round and won in five games. It looked to be a competitive series in the beginning but once the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard went down with another injury, it was fairly quick work by the Suns.

Phoenix then played the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round, and lost in six games. The Suns’ main flaw, not having capable role players, was exposed by a deep Nuggets team. They had to rely solely on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and even though they can light up a scoreboard, they both had to score 35 to 40 in every game for Phoenix to have a chance.

On the other side, the Lakers struck some good fortune in the first round and played the Memphis Grizzlies who were without a couple of their bigs and won in six games. They then played the defending champion Golden State Warriors and again won in six games, in large part because the Warriors had no one to match up with Anthony Davis.

I thought the Lakers and Nuggets would be a competitive series, with Denver winning in six. However, the Nuggets showed the world at large they are a real championship team and swept the Lakers. Each game was around a five to 10-point victory for Denver, as the Lakers looked old and out of gas at the end of games. How much of that had to do with LeBron’s foot injury? I think a fair amount, but we’ll have to wait until next season, if he doesn’t retire, to find out.

NBA Finals

Now, back to the Finals. The Nuggets haven’t gotten much love all postseason, despite being the No. 1 seed nearly the entire year with a two-time MVP on the team in Serbia native Nikola Jokic. Many of the national media pundits picked Denver to be upset in the conference semifinals or conference finals. Yet, they’ve prevailed.

While Nuggets coach Mike Malone has complained about a lack of respect, they’ll be the heavy favorites facing the Miami Heat, who enter as the second eight-seed in NBA history to reach the Finals. The other team to have done it is the 1998-99 New York Knicks.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has the Heat playing their best basketball of the season behind Butler, who has been lightly compared this postseason to Michael Jordan for his ability to carry his team at times. Spoelstra has been coach of the Heat since 2008, after starting as a video coordinator for the team in 1995.

No one, and I mean no one, but some diehard Miami Heat fans thought this team would be here. I certainly didn’t. After finishing the regular season with a 44-38 record, I thought they would be a first round and out team.

Their matchup against the Nuggets is the epitome of David versus Goliath, except just a few years ago in the NBA Bubble season, the Heat reached the Finals as the sixth seed, giving them an edge in the experience department in terms of playing under the lights.

Miami is also led by Pat Riley at the helm. Riley has now reached the Finals 19 times as a player, coach or executive, meaning he’s been in 24.7 percent of all NBA Finals.

As far as on the court, the Heat are truly led by Butler who has willed them to victory at times. Butler has scored over 30 points five times this playoffs, including a 56-point masterpiece in Game 4 of the first round, but he’s scored in the teens three times.

Besides Butler, the Heat’s role players fit their role perfectly. Every time All-Star center Bam Adebayo has scored over 20 points these playoffs, the Heat have won.

NBA champion Kyle Lowry comes off the bench and runs the offense, while NBA champion Kevin Love starts at power forward. Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin are undrafted players who have found a home and bomb three-pointers from beyond the arc.

Also, keep in mind the Heat have been without former sixth man of the year Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, who’s played a key role off the bench all season.

The Nuggets also have depth, including NBA veteran Jeff Green who has played on 11 different teams, former NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, former top five draft pick and dunk contest champion Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr, who was the consensus top draft pick in his class but fell due to back injuries.

And let’s not forget about Jokic’s sidekick, Jamal Murray. I’ve been about as big of a Jamal Murray fan as someone could be, at times saying that he’s the true most valuable player of the Nuggets because of his shot making ability. After missing last season recovering from an ACL terror, Murray has proven he’s not a one-year wonder, scoring over 30 points six times so far these playoffs.

If someone would have told me to pick a Nuggets-Heat series in the beginning of the season, I would’ve picked the Nuggets in a sweep. They’re flatly the more loaded team in my eyes in terms of on paper talent. But then again, so were the Celtics so who knows.

Out of respect for what Butler has proven to be this season and the Heat’s winning pedigree, I will say Miami takes one game. But in the end, I see the Larry O’Brien trophy headed back to Denver for the first time in NBA history, giving their fans a well deserved reason to celebrate.

Nuggets 4, Heat 1