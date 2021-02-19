 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reimers brothers win Class D state titles for Palmer
0 comments
top story

Reimers brothers win Class D state titles for Palmer

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA – Palmer brothers Ruger and Gunner Reimers experienced a lot of moments of all kinds growing up together.

Now the two siblings can celebrate being state champions together.

The Reimers both captured Class D championships in their weight classes Thursday at the CHI Health Center.

Ruger captured his title after posting a 6-2 victory over Thayer Central’s Dominic Stewart in the 145-pound championship, while Gunner earned a 5-1 victory over Burwell’s Alex Gideon in the 195-pound title.

Those efforts helped Palmer, which brought a total of four qualifiers to the state tournament, finish tied for second with Southwest with 75 points.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ruger scored two takedowns and two escapes to earn his title, which was his second while finishing his career with a Class D record 207 wins.

Gunner scored two takedowns, including one that sealed the title with 44 seconds left.

Teammate Chet Wichmann finished third at 220, which helped in the team scoring for the Tigers.

Burwell finished sixth with 63.5 points. Hunter Mayfield (third, 285) and Colten Dawe (sixth, 132) were the other medalists with Gideon.

Doniphan-Trumbull’s Drake Belville fell short in his 132-pound final. After winning his semifinal match to become the school’s first-ever state finalist earlier in the day, the Cardinal senior fell to top-ranked Jeremy Larson 11-2. Teammate Colton Horne finished fifth at 195 for the Cardinals.

The area’s other medalists were Central Valley’s Dierk Nekoliczak (sixth, 106) and Fullerton’s Brett Bridger (sixth, 182).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts