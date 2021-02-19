Reimers brothers win Class D state titles for Palmer

OMAHA – Palmer brothers Ruger and Gunner Reimers experienced a lot of moments of all kinds growing up together.

Now the two siblings can celebrate being state champions together.

The Reimers both captured Class D championships in their weight classes Thursday at the CHI Health Center.

Ruger captured his title after posting a 6-2 victory over Thayer Central’s Dominic Stewart in the 145-pound championship, while Gunner earned a 5-1 victory over Burwell’s Alex Gideon in the 195-pound title.

Those efforts helped Palmer, which brought a total of four qualifiers to the state tournament, finish tied for second with Southwest with 75 points.

Ruger scored two takedowns and two escapes to earn his title, which was his second while finishing his career with a Class D record 207 wins.

Gunner scored two takedowns, including one that sealed the title with 44 seconds left.

Teammate Chet Wichmann finished third at 220, which helped in the team scoring for the Tigers.

Burwell finished sixth with 63.5 points. Hunter Mayfield (third, 285) and Colten Dawe (sixth, 132) were the other medalists with Gideon.