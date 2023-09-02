FAIRFIELD, NE

Junior Connor Rempe scored Sandy Creek’s first FIVE touchdowns in the Cougars 46-14 rout over a banged up Riverside team. The fleet footed Rempe carried 5 times for 75 yards and 3 touchdowns, caught a 36 yard scoring strike from quarterback Ethan Shaw, returned a fumble 58 yards for yet another score, made 5 solo tackles on defense, intercepted a pass and recovered another Riverside fumble before calling it a day.

Junior classmate Ethan Shaw, son of former Sandy Creek and Nebraska football great Brian Shaw, rambled for 165 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries, threw a touchdown pass and ran the option play to perfection all afternoon.

The stingy Sandy Creek defense, buoyed by sophomore Kaedan Smith’s 10 tackles, held Riverside to 135 total yards on the hot afternoon.

The Cougars were also frequent visitors to the Riverside backfield, recording 16 tackles for losses Friday afternoon. All in all, sixteen different Sandy Creek players recorded at least ONE tackle in the game.

Sandy Creek’s potent offense gained 377 yards in the game, improving to 2-0 on the season in the process.

The Cougars face a stiff test next Friday at home when Exeter/Milligan-Friend comes to town. EMF, who knocked off defending Class D-1 Clarkson-Leigh 58-38 on opening night a week ago, throttled McCool Junction 80-34 Friday afternoon, will present the Cougars strongest test of the 2023 season thus far.

…………………………..1…….2…….3…….4……….Final

Riverside (1-2)…………0…….0……..6…..14………..14

At Sandy Creek (2-0)...22…..18……..6……0………..46

1st Qtr.…………………………………………………R -SC

SC- Connor Rempe 5 run - PAT-Ethan Shaw run…0 - 8 - (9:37)

SC - Connor Rempe 5 run - PAT-run failed…0 - 14 - (5:02)

SC- Connor Rempe 42 Fumble Return - PAT-Shaw run…0 - 22 - (3:11)

2nd Qtr

CV - Connor Rempe 16 run - PAT-run failed…0 - 28 - (9:53)

CV - Connor Rempe 54 pass from Shaw - PAT-run failed…0 - 34 - (5:26)

CV - Ethan Shaw 27 run - PAT-run failed…0 - 40 - (2:16)

3rd Qtr.

R - Jack Molt 10 pass from Drew Carraher - PAT-run failed…6 - 40 - (7:18)

SC - Kaeden Smith 14 run - PAT-run failed…6 - 46 - (5:07)

4th Qtr.

R- Jack Molt 19 shovel pass from Carraher - PAT-Brock Schmeits pass from Carraher…14 - 46 - (4:09)