Resilient Crusaders set for state challenges

Grand Island Central Catholic looks to take the next step – or two or three – at this year’s state tournament

Two years ago, when some of this year’s starters were playing as freshmen, the Crusaders lost in the district final.

Last year GICC made it to state but fell in the first round.

Now the Crusaders take aim at claiming their first state tournament victory since 2000 – and only fourth in school history – when they face Winnebago in the first round of Class C-1 play Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“This team has played in district finals the previous two years and a state tournament game last year,” said Kevin Mayfield, who is co-coaching GICC with Makenzie Dunham. “Now we want to go there, play how we are capable of playing and hopefully go further.”

Central Catholic (21-2) enters as the top seed thanks to Winnebago (15-10). The Indians qualified by stunning Malcolm – a team that was undefeated prior to subdistricts – 51-49 in Friday’s district finals round.

And Mayfield doesn’t consider that a fluke win. He said the Crusaders will face a dangerous opponent that has won nine out of its last 10 games.