Resilient Crusaders set for state challenges

Grand Island Central Catholic looks to take the next step – or two or three – at this year’s state tournament
Two years ago, when some of this year’s starters were playing as freshmen, the Crusaders lost in the district final.
Last year GICC made it to state but fell in the first round.
Now the Crusaders take aim at claiming their first state tournament victory since 2000 – and only fourth in school history – when they face Winnebago in the first round of Class C-1 play Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“This team has played in district finals the previous two years and a state tournament game last year,” said Kevin Mayfield, who is co-coaching GICC with Makenzie Dunham. “Now we want to go there, play how we are capable of playing and hopefully go further.”
Central Catholic (21-2) enters as the top seed thanks to Winnebago (15-10). The Indians qualified by stunning Malcolm – a team that was undefeated prior to subdistricts – 51-49 in Friday’s district finals round.
And Mayfield doesn’t consider that a fluke win. He said the Crusaders will face a dangerous opponent that has won nine out of its last 10 games.
“They’re playing really well,” Mayfield said. “They’ve got great size with one girl who is 6-foot (Madeline Cleveland, who averaged 10.0 points) and another who is 5-10 (Keisha Snyder, 18.5 ppg and 12.5 rebounds). They have great athletes and good shooters. No one on their team is afraid to shoot the three.”
Central Catholic needs to be ready to defend that type of challenge.
“I think we match up very well, but we can’t give them open space or they will knock down a three,” Mayfield said. “Against Malcolm they made 10 3-pointers.”
Lucy Ghaifan (10.1 points) and Chloe Cloud (9.5) lead GICC’s scoring from their post positions.
Mayfield is confident the Crusaders are ready after a season that was much more challenging than their record might indicate. In addition to a mid-season coaching change, the team has had to battle back a couple of times in the postseason.
“One thing about these girls are they are so resilient,” Mayfield said. “Against St. Paul (in a subdistrict final) we were down after one (quarter), and we down early against Louisville (in the district final). But these girls don’t quit, and St. Paul was only ahead by one at the end of the first quarter and against Louisville we were just down by two.”
A better start will be an emphasis for the Crusaders in Lincoln.
“We haven’t played well in the first quarter,” Mayfield said. “If you do play well, it’ll calm the nerves quickly.”
There will be plenty of challenges in what Mayfield said is a very balanced C-1 field.