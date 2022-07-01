Returning Nebraska High School 1000 Yard Rushers for 2022

Thirty one 1000 Yard Rushers return in for the Nebraska high school 2022 football season. Fifteen backs who rushed for over a thousand yards a year ago are from the 11-Man ranks, 12 hail from the 8-Man game and 4 from the Class D3, Six-Man ranks.

Nearly one third of these elite runners are after their third thousand yard season and are indicated on the list with a pair of asterisks. Now, one of these young stars North Platte St. Pats Jackson Roberts, is only a junior chasing that third gem and could become just the 8th Nebraska high school back in history to rack up FOUR 1000 yard seasons.

Brandon Holtorf-Prague - 1998-2000 (5,348 career) (2-Eight-Man, 2-Six Man), Mike Brower-Geneva/Fillmore Central - 2000-2003 (6,099 career) (11-Man), Jacob Morrill-Creighton - 2010-2013 (5,348 career) (8-Man), AJ Jenkins-Wilcox-Hildreth - 2012-2015 (6,408 Career), Moses Bryant-Elkhorn South - (2014-2017) (11-Man) (5,454 Career), Dylan Kaup-Norfolk Catholic - (2015-2018) (11-Man) (7,580 Career) and Quade Myers-Dundy County/Stratton - (2018-2021) (5,915 Career) have all carved their names in rare stone with those 4 consecutive 1000 yard campaigns.

We will dive deeper into each one of these runners beginning this weekend, but players I have seen live that really looked special include Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, Jackson Roberts of North Platte St. Pats, Karter Kerkman of Norfolk Catholic, Adams Central’s Hyatt Collins and the rugged, bone crushing Carlos Collazo from Aurora.

Remember, Roberts will be testing the 8-Man waters this coming Fall with his St. Pats Irish team dropping into that great brand of high school football for the next 2-year cycle.

This guy is already looking ahead to an early season treat when Trevor Thomson and his Summerland buddies head to Spalding to meet Riverside in an early August 19th matchup.

So, without further adieu, her are the 2022 returning one thousand yard rushers;

2022 Returning 1000 Yard Rushers

Easton Weber -BDS, 2,246, Sr. (8M2)

Carlos Collazo -Aurora, 2,022, Sr. (11M/C1)

Jack Wemhoff-Elgin/Pope John, 1,937, Sr.** (8M2)

Trevor Thomson-Summerland, 1,861, Sr.** (8M1)

Karter Kerkman-Norfolk Catholic, 1,852, Sr. (11M/C2)

Isaiah Zelasney-Osceola, 1,818, Sr.** (8M2)

Sebastien Boyle-Scottsbluff, 1,808, Jr. (11M/B)

Cade Hosier-Elmwood-Murdock, 1,626, Sr.** (8M1)

Te'Shaun Porter-Omaha North, 1,610, Sr. (11M/A)

Corbin Horner -Dundy Co/Stratton, 1,609, Sr. (8M1)

Breckan Schluter-Exeter-Milligan/FriendF, 1,596, Jr. (8M2)

Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats, 1,475, Jr.** (8M1)

Gaige Ritner-Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,430, Jr. (6M)

Andy Maloley-Pawnee City, 1,372, Sr.** (6M)

Chandler Page-Parkview Christian, 1,317, Sr. (6M)

Brady Cook-Fullerton, 1,316, Sr. (8M2)

Kenyon Gaston-Hitchcock County - 1,296, Jr. (8M1)

Bayler Poston-Nebraska City, 1,248, Sr. (11M/C1)

Dylan Hurlburt-Ord, 1,244, Jr. (11M/C2)

Braeden Stull-Scottsbluff, 1,215, Sr. (11M/B)

Cole Ballard-Elkhorn South, 1,207, Sr. (11M/A)

Marty Brown-Creighton Prep, 1,201, Sr. (11M/A)

Brock Roblee-North Platte, 1,186, Sr. (11M/A)

Jake Garcia-Omaha Gross, 1,185, Sr** (11M/B)

Demarico Young-South Sioux City, 1,174, Jr. (11M/B)

Trevin Wendt-Pleasanton, 1,147 Sr** (8M2)

Josh Wattier-Wausa - 1,146 Sr. (8M2)

Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix, 1,128, Sr.** (6M)

Hyatt Collins-Adams Central, 1,121, Sr** (11M/C1)

Deegan Nelson-Beatrice 1,097, Sr. (11M/B)

Kason Loomis-Bridgeport, 1,000, Sr. (11M/C2)

